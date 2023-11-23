Top gainers and losers today on 23 November, 2023: Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Ultratech Cement among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19,811.85, down by 0.05%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,875.15 and a low of 19,786.75. The Sensex traded between the range of 66,235.24 and 65,980.5 before closing down by 0.01% at 66,023.24, which was 5.43 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.15% up. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 13,689.95, up by 95.55 points or 0.7% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.17%

- In the last 1 month: 2.68%

- In the last 3 months: 1.83%

- In the last 6 months: 7.91%

- In the last 1 year: 8.39%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Hero Motocorp (up 4.52%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.29%), Eicher Motors (up 1.30%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.07%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Cipla (down 7.93%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.77%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.48%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.34%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 1.19%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,449.6, with an intraday high of 43,649.65 and a low of 43,451.35. The Bank Nifty's performance over various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.31%

- In the last 1 month: 1.0%

- In the last 3 months: -2.01%

- In the last 6 months: -0.84%

- In the last 1 year: 2.0%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in various indices during the trading session on 23rd November 2023:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Indusind Bank (up 1.16%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.96%), HDFC Bank (up 0.62%), Wipro (up 0.49%), Tata Steel (up 0.48%)

Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 1.75%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.11%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.71%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.59%), Infosys (down 0.55%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hero Motocorp (up 4.52%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.02%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.29%), Eicher Motors (up 1.30%), Indusind Bank (up 1.07%)

Top Losers: Cipla (down 7.93%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.77%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.48%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.34%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.19%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Balkrishna Industries, Oberoi Realty, Cummins India, Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Persistent Systems, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Polycab India, Voltas

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Eid Parry India, Sunteck Realty, Suzlon Energy, Central Depository Service India, Sterlite Technologies

Top Losers: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Carborundum Universal, Century Textiles & Industries, KEC International, City Union Bank

BSE:

Top Gainers: Eid Parry India (up 8.46%), PCBL (up 7.91%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 6.93%), Praj Industries (up 6.15%), Indiabulls Real Estate (up 6.01%)

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India (down 8.47%), Cipla (down 8.10%), Mas Financial Services (down 6.19%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 4.23%), Home First Finance Company India (down 3.99%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Eid Parry India (up 8.37%), PCBL (up 7.90%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 6.94%), Praj Industries (up 6.22%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (up 5.26%)

Top Losers: Tube Investments Of India (down 8.25%), Cipla (down 7.93%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 4.22%), JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (down 4.16%), Home First Finance Company India (down 4.08%)

