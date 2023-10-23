Top gainers and losers today on 23 October, 2023: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, LTI Mindtree, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 19,542.65, down by 1.4% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,556.85 and a low of 19,257.85. The Sensex traded between 65,453.92 and 64,502.68, closing 1.26% down at 65,397.62, which was 825.74 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 2.09% down. Similarly, small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12,927.4, down by 491.25 points and 3.8% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has experienced a negative performance in the last 1 week, 1 month, and 3 months, with returns of -2.32%, -2.03%, and -2.02% respectively. However, it has shown positive returns in the last 6 months and 1 year, with gains of 8.63% and 9.16% respectively.

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra & Mahindra, up 0.47%, and Bajaj Finance, up 0.14%. On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were LTI Mindtree, down 3.90%, Adani Enterprises, down 3.62%, Hindalco Industries, down 3.22%, UPL, down 2.81%, and JSW Steel, down 2.79%.

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,723.05, with an intraday high of 43,831.3 and a low of 43,029.45. The Bank Nifty has also experienced negative returns in the last 1 week, 1 month, and 3 months, with returns of -2.48%, -3.65%, and -6.08% respectively. However, it has shown positive returns in the last 6 months and 1 year, with gains of 1.16% and 4.88% respectively.

In the trading session on October 23, 2023, the top gainers in the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, up 0.35%, and Bajaj Finance, up 0.05%. The top losers in the Sensex were Tata Steel, down 2.52%, Tata Consultancy Services, down 2.44%, Tata Motors, down 2.32%, Wipro, down 2.27%, and HCL Technologies, down 2.20%.

For the Nifty Midcap 50, the top gainers were Balkrishna Industries, United Breweries, Aurobindo Pharma, Abbott India, and Honeywell Automation India. The top losers were Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Aditya Birla Capital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Max Financial Services.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Medplus Health Services and Delta Corp. The top losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Central Bank Of India, Dilip Buildcon, and Amber Enterprises India.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Creditaccess Grameen, IPCA Laboratories, 3M India, Medplus Health Services, and Rainbow Childrens Medicare. The top losers were KIOCL, Finolex Industries, ITI, Network 18 Media & Investments, and Laurus Labs.

In the NSE, the top gainers were Creditaccess Grameen, BSE, IPCA Laboratories, Medplus Health Services, and Rainbow Childrens Medicare. The top losers were Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Laurus Labs, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Bank Of India.

