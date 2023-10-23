Top gainers and losers today on 23 October, 2023: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, LTI Mindtree, Adani Enterprises among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 825.74 points, or -1.26, to settle at 65397.62, while the Nifty lost 272.7 points, or -1.4, to close at 19542.65.
The Nifty closed at 19,542.65, down by 1.4% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,556.85 and a low of 19,257.85. The Sensex traded between 65,453.92 and 64,502.68, closing 1.26% down at 65,397.62, which was 825.74 points below the opening price.
