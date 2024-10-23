Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 October, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 138.74 points, or -0.17, to settle at 80220.72, while the Nifty lost 36.6 points, or -0.15, to close at 24472.1.

The Nifty index closed at 24,472.1, marking a decline of 0.15%. Throughout the trading day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,604.25 and a low of 24,378.1. Similarly, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,646.31 and 79,891.68, ultimately closing at 80,220.72, which reflects a decrease of 0.17% and is 138.74 points below the opening price.

In contrast, the midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Midcap 50, which closed 0.15% higher. Small-cap stocks also showed strong performance, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,061.0, up by 225.2 points, or 1.25%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns:

- In the last week: -2.18%

- In the last month: -5.83%

- In the last three months: -0.21%

- In the last six months: 9.2%

- In the last year: 26.68%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Bajaj Finance (up 4.76%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.32%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.11%), Tata Consumer (up 1.63%), and HCL Technologies (up 1.26%). Conversely, the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.25%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.81%), NTPC (down 1.79%), and Shriram Finance (down 1.74%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,257.15, with an intraday high of 51,551.55 and a low of 51,107.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -1.12%

- In the last month: -5.33%

- In the last three months: -1.07%

- In the last six months: 6.78%

- In the last year: 18.71%

Here is a detailed overview of the stocks that emerged as the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 23, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.95%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.28%), HCL Technologies (up 1.29%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.27%), HDFC Bank (up 1.26%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.23%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.79%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.86%), NTPC (down 1.74%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.56%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.76%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.32%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.11%), Tata Consumer (up 1.63%), HCL Technologies (up 1.26%).

Top Losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.25%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.55%), Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.81%), NTPC (down 1.79%), Shriram Finance (down 1.74%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Mphasis, SRF, Oracle Financial Services Software, Dixon Technologies (India), L&T Finance.

Top Losers: Alkem Laboratories, Cummins India, KPIT Technologies, Steel Authority of India, Container Corporation of India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Titagarh Rail Systems, BLS International Services, PNB Housing Finance, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, HFCL.

Top Losers: Cochin Shipyard, CEAT, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Tanla Platforms, NBCC India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 9.01%), PNB Housing Finance (up 8.48%), One 97 Communications (up 8.40%), Max Financial Services (up 8.10%), VIP Industries (up 7.04%).

Top Losers: Rajesh Exports (down 7.72%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 6.82%), ABB India (down 5.68%), Siemens (down 5.02%), Clara Industries (down 4.97%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Titagarh Rail Systems (up 9.08%), Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.86%), Max Financial Services (up 8.67%), BLS International Services (up 8.59%), One 97 Communications (up 8.54%).

Top Losers: Rajesh Exports (down 8.14%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (down 6.86%), ABB India (down 5.79%), Siemens (down 5.07%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial (down 5.01%).

