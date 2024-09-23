Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 September, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 384.3 points, or 0.45, to settle at 84544.31, while the Nifty gained 148.1 points, or 0.57, to close at 25790.95.

Published23 Sep 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : ### Market Overview

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,790.95, reflecting an increase of 0.57%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 25,956.0 and a low of 25,847.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 84,980.53 to 84,607.38, ultimately closing at 84,544.31, which is 0.45% higher and 384.3 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.92% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also showed strong performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,332.15, up by 216.75 points, representing an increase of 1.12%.

### Nifty Index Performance

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns over varying time frames:

- **Last 1 Week:** 2.19%

- **Last 1 Month:** 4.5%

- **Last 3 Months:** 10.2%

- **Last 6 Months:** 17.88%

- **Last 1 Year:** 31.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.35%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.21%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.95%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.67%). Conversely, the top losers were Eicher Motors (down 1.68%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.43%), ICICI Bank (down 1.24%), Indusind Bank (down 1.02%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty finished at 53,793.2, with an intraday high of 54,197.95 and a low of 53,741.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- **Last 1 Week:** 3.72%

- **Last 1 Month:** 6.2%

- **Last 3 Months:** 4.62%

- **Last 6 Months:** 16.08%

- **Last 1 Year:** 20.83%

### Detailed Stock Performances

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 23, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.29%), State Bank Of India (up 2.55%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.71%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.62%)

Top Losers: ICICI Bank (down 1.25%), Indusind Bank (down 1.05%), Asian Paints (down 0.97%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.89%), Wipro (down 0.79%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.35%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.21%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.95%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.67%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 1.68%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.43%), ICICI Bank (down 1.24%), Indusind Bank (down 1.02%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, Indus Towers, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Alkem Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute, Aurobindo Pharma, Coforge, Suzlon Energy

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: CESC, Central Bank Of India, UCO Bank, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: IIFL Finance, Cochin Shipyard, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Natco Pharma, RITES

BSE:

Top Gainers: Bank Of Maharashtra (up 7.96%), Vmart Retail (up 7.91%), Godrej Properties (up 6.85%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 6.80%), Clara Industries (up 6.32%)

Top Losers: VST Industries (down 7.22%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.86%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.73%), IIFL Finance (down 3.70%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.56%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Bank Of Maharashtra (up 8.05%), Godrej Properties (up 6.84%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 6.41%), Adani Total Gas (up 5.91%), Devyani International (up 5.57%)

Top Losers: Concord Biotech (down 8.41%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.90%), IIFL Finance (down 3.61%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.58%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.23%).

