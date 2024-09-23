Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 September, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 23 September, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 384.3 points, or 0.45, to settle at 84544.31, while the Nifty gained 148.1 points, or 0.57, to close at 25790.95.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : ### Market Overview

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,790.95, reflecting an increase of 0.57%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 25,956.0 and a low of 25,847.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 84,980.53 to 84,607.38, ultimately closing at 84,544.31, which is 0.45% higher and 384.3 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.92% higher. Additionally, small-cap stocks also showed strong performance, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19,332.15, up by 216.75 points, representing an increase of 1.12%.

### Nifty Index Performance

The Nifty 50 has recorded the following returns over varying time frames:

- **Last 1 Week:** 2.19%

- **Last 1 Month:** 4.5%

- **Last 3 Months:** 10.2%

- **Last 6 Months:** 17.88%

- **Last 1 Year:** 31.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.35%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.21%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.95%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.67%). Conversely, the top losers were Eicher Motors (down 1.68%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.43%), ICICI Bank (down 1.24%), Indusind Bank (down 1.02%), and Tech Mahindra (down 0.92%).

The Bank Nifty finished at 53,793.2, with an intraday high of 54,197.95 and a low of 53,741.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over various periods is as follows:

- **Last 1 Week:** 3.72%

- **Last 1 Month:** 6.2%

- **Last 3 Months:** 4.62%

- **Last 6 Months:** 16.08%

- **Last 1 Year:** 20.83%

### Detailed Stock Performances

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 23, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.29%), State Bank Of India (up 2.55%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.71%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.62%)

Top Losers: ICICI Bank (down 1.25%), Indusind Bank (down 1.05%), Asian Paints (down 0.97%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.89%), Wipro (down 0.79%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.35%), Bajaj Auto (up 3.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 3.21%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.95%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.67%)

Top Losers: Eicher Motors (down 1.68%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.43%), ICICI Bank (down 1.24%), Indusind Bank (down 1.02%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.92%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, Indus Towers, Escorts Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Alkem Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute, Aurobindo Pharma, Coforge, Suzlon Energy

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: CESC, Central Bank Of India, UCO Bank, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Karur Vysya Bank

Top Losers: IIFL Finance, Cochin Shipyard, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Natco Pharma, RITES

BSE:

Top Gainers: Bank Of Maharashtra (up 7.96%), Vmart Retail (up 7.91%), Godrej Properties (up 6.85%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 6.80%), Clara Industries (up 6.32%)

Top Losers: VST Industries (down 7.22%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.86%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.73%), IIFL Finance (down 3.70%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.56%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Bank Of Maharashtra (up 8.05%), Godrej Properties (up 6.84%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 6.41%), Adani Total Gas (up 5.91%), Devyani International (up 5.57%)

Top Losers: Concord Biotech (down 8.41%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (down 4.90%), IIFL Finance (down 3.61%), Cochin Shipyard (down 3.58%), Godfrey Phillips India (down 3.23%).

