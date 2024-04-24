Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 April, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Tata Consumer, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22368.0, up by 0.15% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22476.45 and a low of 22384.0. The Sensex traded between 74121.61 and 73788.61, closing 0.16% higher at 73738.45, which was 114.49 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.88% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16687.15, up by 59.8 points and 0.36% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.84%

- In the last 1 month: 1.8%

- In the last 3 months: 4.42%

- In the last 6 months: 17.15%

- In the last 1 year: 26.25%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Hindalco Industries (up 3.97%), Cipla (up 3.82%), JSW Steel (up 3.68%), Tata Steel (up 2.73%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.77%). The top losers were Tata Consumer (down 5.39%), Grasim Industries (down 1.37%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.21%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.16%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.13%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47970.45, with an intraday high of 48246.2 and a low of 48028.7. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.36%

- In the last 1 month: 3.39%

- In the last 3 months: 6.87%

- In the last 6 months: 12.48%

- In the last 1 year: 13.0%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 24, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 2.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.75%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.64%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.48%), NTPC (up 1.25%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 1.17%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.11%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.72%), Infosys (down 0.68%), Reliance Industries (down 0.61%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 3.97%), Cipla (up 3.82%), JSW Steel (up 3.68%), Tata Steel (up 2.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.77%)

Top Losers: Tata Consumer (down 5.39%), Grasim Industries (down 1.37%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.21%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.16%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.13%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Steel Authority of India, Max Healthcare Institute, NMDC, Dixon Technologies (India), ACC

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Max Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy, Tanla Platforms, Data Patterns India, IRCON International, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Exide Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, Navin Fluorine International

BSE:

Top Gainers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.57%), Steel Authority of India (up 8.18%), Linde India (up 7.84%), Polyplex Corporation (up 7.76%), Finolex Industries (up 7.55%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 9.03%), Tata Consumer (down 5.40%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Tata Elxsi (down 4.85%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 4.73%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.80%), United Breweries (up 9.18%), Steel Authority of India (up 8.14%), Linde India (up 8.06%), Jindal Saw (up 7.49%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 9.03%), Tata Consumer (down 5.39%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Tata Elxsi (down 4.94%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 4.54%).

These are the latest updates on the top gainers and losers in the market.

