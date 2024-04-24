Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 April, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Tata Consumer, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 114.49 points, or 0.16, to settle at 73738.45, while the Nifty gained 34.4 points, or 0.15, to close at 22368.0.
The Nifty closed at 22368.0, up by 0.15% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22476.45 and a low of 22384.0. The Sensex traded between 74121.61 and 73788.61, closing 0.16% higher at 73738.45, which was 114.49 points above the opening price.
