Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 April, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Cipla, Tata Consumer, Grasim Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 114.49 points, or 0.16, to settle at 73738.45, while the Nifty gained 34.4 points, or 0.15, to close at 22368.0.

The Nifty closed at 22368.0, up by 0.15% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22476.45 and a low of 22384.0. The Sensex traded between 74121.61 and 73788.61, closing 0.16% higher at 73738.45, which was 114.49 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.88% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16687.15, up by 59.8 points and 0.36% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.84%

- In the last 1 month: 1.8%

- In the last 3 months: 4.42%

- In the last 6 months: 17.15%

- In the last 1 year: 26.25%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Hindalco Industries (up 3.97%), Cipla (up 3.82%), JSW Steel (up 3.68%), Tata Steel (up 2.73%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.77%). The top losers were Tata Consumer (down 5.39%), Grasim Industries (down 1.37%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.21%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.16%), and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.13%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 47970.45, with an intraday high of 48246.2 and a low of 48028.7. The Bank Nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.36%

- In the last 1 month: 3.39%

- In the last 3 months: 6.87%

- In the last 6 months: 12.48%

- In the last 1 year: 13.0%

The top gainers and losers during the trading session on April 24, 2024, are as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 2.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.75%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.64%), Ultratech Cement (up 1.48%), NTPC (up 1.25%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 1.17%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.11%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.72%), Infosys (down 0.68%), Reliance Industries (down 0.61%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 3.97%), Cipla (up 3.82%), JSW Steel (up 3.68%), Tata Steel (up 2.73%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 1.77%)

Top Losers: Tata Consumer (down 5.39%), Grasim Industries (down 1.37%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.21%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.16%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.13%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Steel Authority of India, Max Healthcare Institute, NMDC, Dixon Technologies (India), ACC

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, Max Financial Services, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PERSISTENT SYSTEMS ORD

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Shyam Metalics & Energy, Tanla Platforms, Data Patterns India, IRCON International, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

Top Losers: Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Exide Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Century Textiles & Industries, Navin Fluorine International

BSE:

Top Gainers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.57%), Steel Authority of India (up 8.18%), Linde India (up 7.84%), Polyplex Corporation (up 7.76%), Finolex Industries (up 7.55%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 9.03%), Tata Consumer (down 5.40%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Tata Elxsi (down 4.85%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 4.73%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (up 9.80%), United Breweries (up 9.18%), Steel Authority of India (up 8.14%), Linde India (up 8.06%), Jindal Saw (up 7.49%)

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea (down 9.03%), Tata Consumer (down 5.39%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Tata Elxsi (down 4.94%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (down 4.54%).

