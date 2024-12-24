Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 December, 2024: Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid Corporation Of India, JSW Steel among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 67.3 points, or -0.09, to settle at 78540.17, while the Nifty lost 25.8 points, or -0.11, to close at 23753.45.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers and Losers for today reflect a slight decline in the Nifty index, which closed at 23,753.45, down by 0.11%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,867.65 and a low of 23,685.15. Similarly, the Sensex traded within the range of 78,877.36 and 78,397.79, ultimately closing at 78,540.17, which represents a decrease of 0.09% or 67.3 points below its opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 concluded the day down by 0.18%. In contrast, small-cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,687.8, gaining 44.85 points or an increase of 0.24%. The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last week: -2.53%

- In the last month: -2.07%

- In the last three months: -8.56%

- In the last six months: 0.77%

- In the last year: 10.62%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Tata Motors (up 1.92%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.00%), ITC (up 0.89%), and Eicher Motors (up 0.89%). Conversely, the leading losers in the Nifty index comprised Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.65%), JSW Steel (down 1.62%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.28%), and State Bank of India (down 1.11%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,317.6, having reached an intraday high of 51,382.1 and a low of 51,137.5. The performance of the Bank Nifty over the past year is as follows:

- In the last week: -3.1%

- In the last month: -1.93%

- In the last three months: -5.13%

- In the last six months: -0.98%

- In the last year: 7.28%

Here is a summary of the stocks that were top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 24, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.92%), ITC (up 0.86%), Nestle India (up 0.69%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.62%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.57%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.62%), State Bank Of India (down 1.11%), Titan Company (down 0.98%), Tata Steel (down 0.95%), Indusind Bank (down 0.93%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 1.92%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.43%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.00%), ITC (up 0.89%), Eicher Motors (up 0.89%)

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.65%), JSW Steel (down 1.62%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.28%), State Bank Of India (down 1.11%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Phoenix Mills, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Forge, Suzlon Energy, L&T Finance

Top Losers: PB Fintech, Sundaram Finance, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, APL Apollo Tubes, Steel Authority Of India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: RBL Bank, Amber Enterprises India, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Tata Investment Corporation, Hindustan Copper

Top Losers: Intellect Design Arena, KEC International, Titagarh Rail Systems, JBM Auto, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

BSE:

Top Gainers: Finolex Cables (up 9.88%), Jindal Worldwide (up 6.70%), Emami (up 5.38%), RBL Bank (up 5.33%), Amber Enterprises India (up 5.22%)

Top Losers: Achyut Healthcare (down 5.00%), Intellect Design Arena (down 4.91%), KIOCL (down 3.70%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 3.39%), KEC International (down 3.38%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Triveni Engineering & Indus (up 7.97%), Gillette India (up 6.84%), Emami (up 5.44%), RBL Bank (up 5.35%), Solar Industries India (up 5.09%)

Top Losers: Intellect Design Arena (down 4.86%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 3.57%), KEC International (down 3.51%), Torrent Power (down 3.17%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 3.15%).