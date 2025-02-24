Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 February, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,795.9, representing a decline of 1.1%. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,668.05 and a low of 22,548.35. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 74,901.66 and 74,503.09, ultimately closing at 75,735.96, which reflects a decrease of 1.14% and is 857.72 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down 1.15%. Conversely, small-cap stocks showed stronger performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 15,747.7, down by 135.65 points, equivalent to a decline of 0.87%.

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 2.3%

- Last 1 Month: 0.34%

- Last 3 Months: -2.14%

- Last 6 Months: -1.49%

- Last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

In terms of top gainers within the Nifty index, Mahindra & Mahindra increased by 1.49%, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a gain of 1.12%, Hero Motocorp up by 0.94%, Eicher Motors rising by 0.85%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank which saw an increase of 0.69%. On the other hand, the top losers included Wipro, which declined by 3.70%, HCL Technologies down 3.44%, Tata Consultancy Services fell by 2.91%, Infosys experienced a drop of 2.81%, and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation decreased by 2.36%.

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,981.2, with an intraday high of 48,745.95 and a low of 48,281.9. Its performance over recent periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 2.39%

- Last 1 Month: 0.84%

- Last 3 Months: -3.57%

- Last 6 Months: 0.5%

- Last 1 Year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 24, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.58%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.41%), Nestle India (up 0.40%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.25%), ITC (up 0.21%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.67%), HCL Technologies (down 3.35%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.03%), Infosys (down 2.78%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.42%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.49%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.12%), Hero Motocorp (up 0.94%), Eicher Motors (up 0.85%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.69%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.70%), HCL Technologies (down 3.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.91%), Infosys (down 2.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.36%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Petronet LNG, Astral, Federal Bank.

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, Steel Authority of India, Indian Hotels Company, Mphasis, NMDC.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Natco Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Manappuram Finance, Five Star Business Finance.

Top Losers: National Aluminium Company, Tejas Networks, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Triveni Turbines, CIE Automotive India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies (up 7.09%), Varun Beverages (up 4.51%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (up 3.92%), Laurus Labs (up 3.64%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 3.06%).

Top Losers: EPL (down 7.46%), National Aluminium Company (down 5.91%), AIA Engineering (down 4.78%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.71%), LTI Mindtree (down 4.68%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India (up 6.27%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (up 5.63%), Varun Beverages (up 4.72%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 4.54%), 360 One WAM (up 3.54%).

Top Losers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 7.35%), Rajesh Exports (down 6.00%), National Aluminium Company (down 5.50%), Info Edge India (down 5.07%), Tejas Networks (down 4.85%).