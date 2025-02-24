Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 February, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 857.72 points, or -1.14, to settle at 75735.96, while the Nifty lost 251.7 points, or -1.1, to close at 22795.9.

Livemint
Published24 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,795.9, representing a decline of 1.1%. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,668.05 and a low of 22,548.35. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 74,901.66 and 74,503.09, ultimately closing at 75,735.96, which reflects a decrease of 1.14% and is 857.72 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down 1.15%. Conversely, small-cap stocks showed stronger performance, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 15,747.7, down by 135.65 points, equivalent to a decline of 0.87%.

Advertisement

The performance of the Nifty 50 over various periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 2.3%

- Last 1 Month: 0.34%

- Last 3 Months: -2.14%

- Last 6 Months: -1.49%

- Last 1 Year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

In terms of top gainers within the Nifty index, Mahindra & Mahindra increased by 1.49%, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a gain of 1.12%, Hero Motocorp up by 0.94%, Eicher Motors rising by 0.85%, and Kotak Mahindra Bank which saw an increase of 0.69%. On the other hand, the top losers included Wipro, which declined by 3.70%, HCL Technologies down 3.44%, Tata Consultancy Services fell by 2.91%, Infosys experienced a drop of 2.81%, and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation decreased by 2.36%.

Advertisement

The Bank Nifty concluded the day at 48,981.2, with an intraday high of 48,745.95 and a low of 48,281.9. Its performance over recent periods is as follows:

- Last 1 Week: 2.39%

- Last 1 Month: 0.84%

- Last 3 Months: -3.57%

- Last 6 Months: 0.5%

- Last 1 Year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 24, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.58%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.41%), Nestle India (up 0.40%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 0.25%), ITC (up 0.21%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.67%), HCL Technologies (down 3.35%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 3.03%), Infosys (down 2.78%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.42%).

Nifty:

Advertisement

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.49%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (up 1.12%), Hero Motocorp (up 0.94%), Eicher Motors (up 0.85%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.69%).

Top Losers: Wipro (down 3.70%), HCL Technologies (down 3.44%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.91%), Infosys (down 2.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 2.36%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Godrej Properties, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Petronet LNG, Astral, Federal Bank.

Top Losers: Sundaram Finance, Steel Authority of India, Indian Hotels Company, Mphasis, NMDC.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Natco Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Manappuram Finance, Five Star Business Finance.

Top Losers: National Aluminium Company, Tejas Networks, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Triveni Turbines, CIE Automotive India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Happiest Minds Technologies (up 7.09%), Varun Beverages (up 4.51%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (up 3.92%), Laurus Labs (up 3.64%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 3.06%).

Advertisement

Top Losers: EPL (down 7.46%), National Aluminium Company (down 5.91%), AIA Engineering (down 4.78%), Sapphire Foods India (down 4.71%), LTI Mindtree (down 4.68%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India (up 6.27%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals (up 5.63%), Varun Beverages (up 4.72%), UTI Asset Management Company (up 4.54%), 360 One WAM (up 3.54%).

Top Losers: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 7.35%), Rajesh Exports (down 6.00%), National Aluminium Company (down 5.50%), Info Edge India (down 5.07%), Tejas Networks (down 4.85%).

The data presented is accurate as per the market performance up to October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 24 February, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App