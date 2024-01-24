Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 January, 2024: Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21,238.8, up by 1.01%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21,482.35 and a low of 21,137.2. The Sensex traded between 71,149.61 and 70,001.6, closing 0.98% higher at 70,370.55, which was 689.76 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.35% higher. Similarly, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 15,073.05, up by 259.0 points or 1.72%.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.54%

- In the last 1 month: 0.07%

- In the last 3 months: 12.21%

- In the last 6 months: 9.07%

- In the last 1 year: 18.42%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 4.39%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.01%), Tata Steel (up 3.88%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.47%), and HCL Technologies (up 3.46%). The top losers in the Nifty index were ICICI Bank (down 2.90%), Axis Bank (down 2.76%), Asian Paints (down 1.81%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.45%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.77%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45,015.05, with an intraday high of 45,485.5 and a low of 44,489.4. The Bank Nifty performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.08%

- In the last 1 month: -5.48%

- In the last 3 months: 5.31%

- In the last 6 months: -1.77%

- In the last 1 year: 5.56%

Here is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on 24th January 2024:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 3.88%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.49%), HCL Technologies (up 3.44%), Indusind Bank (up 3.23%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.09%)

- Top Losers: ICICI Bank (down 2.94%), Axis Bank (down 2.77%), Asian Paints (down 1.91%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.36%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.17%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Hindalco Industries (up 4.39%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.01%), Tata Steel (up 3.88%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 3.47%), HCL Technologies (up 3.46%)

- Top Losers: ICICI Bank (down 2.90%), Axis Bank (down 2.76%), Asian Paints (down 1.81%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.45%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.77%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: REC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Power Finance Corp, Indus Towers, Steel Authority Of India

- Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, IDFC First Bank, MRF, Indraprastha Gas, Page Industries

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: KEI Industries, M M T C, Alok Industries, NBCC India, Hindustan Copper

- Top Losers: Tanla Platforms, Welspun Living, Quess Corp, Cyient, Route Mobile

BSE:

- Top Gainers: KEI Industries (up 9.93%), M M T C (up 9.75%), Alok Industries (up 9.69%), SJVN (up 8.82%), Vaibhav Global (up 8.39%)

- Top Losers: Tanla Platforms (down 7.48%), Tata Elxsi (down 5.21%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 5.19%), Welspun Living (down 4.59%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.53%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: KEI Industries (up 9.97%), M M T C (up 9.72%), Alok Industries (up 9.63%), SJVN (up 8.90%), General Insurance Corporation Of India (up 8.51%)

- Top Losers: Tanla Platforms (down 7.39%), Tata Elxsi (down 5.21%), Max Healthcare Institute (down 5.03%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.80%), Welspun Living (down 4.50%)

