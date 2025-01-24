Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers And Losers Today**

The Nifty Index concluded the trading session at 23205.35, reflecting a decline of 0.49%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23347.3 and a low of 23050.0. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 76985.95 and 76091.75, ultimately closing 0.43% lower at 76520.38, which is 329.92 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 ended the day down by 1.21%. Similarly, small cap stocks lagged, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 closing at 17364.55, down 408.5 points or 2.35%. Over various time frames, the Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last week: -0.53%

- In the last month: -2.73%

- In the last three months: -5.41%

- In the last six months: -5.46%

- In the last year: 7.58%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

In the Nifty index, the top gainers included Hindustan Unilever (up 2.00%), Britannia Industries (up 1.77%), Eicher Motors (up 1.76%), Grasim Industries (up 1.20%), and Tata Consumer (up 0.86%). Conversely, the top losers comprised Dr. Reddys Laboratories (down 5.04%), Trent (down 4.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.95%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.93%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.75%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 48589.0, with an intraday high of 48858.65 and a low of 48203.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: -0.38%

- In the last month: -5.62%

- In the last three months: -6.17%

- In the last six months: -5.77%

- In the last year: 7.26%

Below is the list of stocks identified as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on January 24, 2025:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** Hindustan Unilever (up 1.98%), Wipro (up 0.76%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.75%), Nestle India (up 0.70%), ICICI Bank (up 0.58%)

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.92%), Tata Motors (down 2.48%), Indusind Bank (down 2.11%), Reliance Industries (down 1.42%), Larsen & Toubro (down 1.31%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Hindustan Unilever (up 2.00%), Britannia Industries (up 1.77%), Eicher Motors (up 1.76%), Grasim Industries (up 1.20%), Tata Consumer (up 0.86%)

**Top Losers:** Dr. Reddys Laboratories (down 5.04%), Trent (down 4.24%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.95%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.93%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.75%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Mphasis, Au Small Finance Bank, Persistent Systems, Indian Hotels Company, Dixon Technologies (India)

**Top Losers:** Polycab India, Supreme Industries, Oberoi Realty, Suzlon Energy, Godrej Properties

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Five Star Business Finance, Firstsource Solutions, Raymond, Amber Enterprises India, Welspun Living

**Top Losers:** Tejas Networks, Ramkrishna Forgings, Creditaccess Grameen, Nippon Life, ITI

BSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Jindal Worldwide (up 5.98%), Clara Industries (up 5.01%), TTK Prestige (up 4.18%), Firstsource Solutions (up 3.76%), Raymond (up 3.26%)

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Tejas Networks (down 9.42%), Sobha (down 6.90%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 6.45%), Creditaccess Grameen (down 6.07%), Oil India (down 5.95%)

NSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** Kfin Technologies (up 5.51%), Five Star Business Finance (up 4.26%), Firstsource Solutions (up 3.80%), Raymond (up 3.49%), Torrent Power (up 3.19%)

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers):** Tejas Networks (down 9.35%), Sobha (down 7.00%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 6.48%), Syngene International (down 6.01%), Oil India (down 5.94%).