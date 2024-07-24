Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 July, 2024: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 280.16 points, or -0.35, to settle at 80429.04, while the Nifty lost 65.55 points, or -0.27, to close at 24479.05.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24479.05, experiencing a decrease of 0.27% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24504.25 and a low of 24307.25. The Sensex traded between 80519.58 and 79750.51, ultimately closing 0.35% lower at 80429.04, which was 280.16 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.87% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18400.5, up by 323.0 points or 1.76%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.59%

- In the last 1 month: 3.7%

- In the last 3 months: 8.95%

- In the last 6 months: 13.77%

- In the last 1 year: 24.07%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 4.48%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.67%), NTPC (up 2.65%), and Tata Motors (up 2.59%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finserv (down 2.45%), Tata Consumer (down 2.04%), Britannia Industries (down 1.94%), Axis Bank (down 1.90%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.78%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51778.3, with an intraday high of 51944.65 and a low of 50784.25. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -2.47%

- In the last 1 month: -0.74%

- In the last 3 months: 6.5%

- In the last 6 months: 13.84%

- In the last 1 year: 11.75%

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Tech Mahindra (up 2.71%), NTPC (up 2.67%), Tata Motors (up 2.63%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.08%), and Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 0.94%). The top losers in the Sensex were Bajaj Finserv (down 2.43%), Axis Bank (down 1.83%), Bajaj Finance (down 1.81%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.80%), and State Bank Of India (down 1.35%).

The top gainers in the Nifty MidCap 50 were Max Financial Services, Petronet LNG, Suzlon Energy, MRF, and Steel Authority Of India. The top losers in the Nifty MidCap 50 were Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, Indus Towers, Astral, and Tube Investments Of India.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Castrol India, Sonata Software, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, NLC India, and Alok Industries. The top losers in the Nifty Small Cap 100 were Five Star Business Finance, Angel Broking, R R Kabel, Cochin Shipyard, and Blue Star.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Castrol India (up 9.75%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 8.83%), Borosil Renewables (up 8.19%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (up 8.17%), and Sonata Software (up 7.74%). The top losers in the BSE were Phoenix Mills (down 6.31%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.38%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 4.02%), Bandhan Bank (down 3.76%), and Sumitomo Chemical India (down 3.32%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Castrol India (up 9.71%), HBL Power Systems (up 9.25%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 8.75%), Doms Industries (up 8.49%), and BSE (up 8.41%). The top losers in the NSE were Phoenix Mills (down 5.72%), Bandhan Bank (down 3.80%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 3.80%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 3.44%), and Sundaram Finance (down 2.92%).

- NSE Top Gainers: [Click Here](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers)