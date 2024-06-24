Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 June, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 131.18 points, or 0.17, to settle at 77209.9, while the Nifty gained 36.75 points, or 0.16, to close at 23501.1.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23501.1, up by 0.16% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23558.1 and a low of 23350.0. The Sensex traded between 77423.02 and 76745.94, closing 0.17% higher at 77209.9, which was 131.18 points above the opening price.
