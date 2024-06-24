Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 June, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 131.18 points, or 0.17, to settle at 77209.9, while the Nifty gained 36.75 points, or 0.16, to close at 23501.1.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23501.1, up by 0.16% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23558.1 and a low of 23350.0. The Sensex traded between 77423.02 and 76745.94, closing 0.17% higher at 77209.9, which was 131.18 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.54% higher. On the other hand, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18235.05, down by 18.0 points and 0.1% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.05%

- In the last 1 month: 2.57%

- In the last 3 months: 7.01%

- In the last 6 months: 9.82%

- In the last 1 year: 25.98%

Here are the top gainers and losers in the Nifty index today:

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.67%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.15%), Shriram Finance (up 2.15%), Grasim Industries (up 1.98%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.86%)

- Top losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.41%), Cipla (down 2.41%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.70%), Coal India (down 1.35%), Tata Steel (down 1.10%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 51661.45, with an intraday high of 51783.95 and a low of 51138.9. The Bank Nifty's performance in the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.58%

- In the last 1 month: 5.66%

- In the last 3 months: 11.03%

- In the last 6 months: 8.42%

- In the last 1 year: 18.56%

For the complete list of top gainers and losers in different indices, you can refer to the following links:

- Nifty Small Cap 100: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers) | [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

