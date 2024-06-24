Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 June, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 June, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 131.18 points, or 0.17, to settle at 77209.9, while the Nifty gained 36.75 points, or 0.16, to close at 23501.1.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23501.1, up by 0.16% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23558.1 and a low of 23350.0. The Sensex traded between 77423.02 and 76745.94, closing 0.17% higher at 77209.9, which was 131.18 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.54% higher. On the other hand, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18235.05, down by 18.0 points and 0.1% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.05%

- In the last 1 month: 2.57%

- In the last 3 months: 7.01%

- In the last 6 months: 9.82%

- In the last 1 year: 25.98%

Here are the top gainers and losers in the Nifty index today:

- Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.67%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.15%), Shriram Finance (up 2.15%), Grasim Industries (up 1.98%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.86%)

- Top losers: Indusind Bank (down 2.41%), Cipla (down 2.41%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.70%), Coal India (down 1.35%), Tata Steel (down 1.10%)

The Bank Nifty ended at 51661.45, with an intraday high of 51783.95 and a low of 51138.9. The Bank Nifty's performance in the past periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 2.58%

- In the last 1 month: 5.66%

- In the last 3 months: 11.03%

- In the last 6 months: 8.42%

- In the last 1 year: 18.56%

For the complete list of top gainers and losers in different indices, you can refer to the following links:

- Nifty: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers) | [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

- Nifty MidCap 50: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) | [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

- Nifty Small Cap 100: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers) | [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-losers)

- BSE: [Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers) | [Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers)

