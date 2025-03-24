Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 March, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ntpc, Titan Company, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 23,350.4, reflecting an increase of 1.32%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,708.75 and a low of 23,451.75. The Sensex traded within the range of 78,107.23 and 77,179.35, ultimately closing 1.4% higher at 76,905.51, which is 1,078.87 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.36% higher. In contrast, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 16,184.95, marking an increase of 178.75 points or 1.1%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.67%), NTPC (up 4.45%), State Bank of India (up 3.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.51%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.09%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 2.64%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.54%), Trent (down 1.85%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.97%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.41%). The Bank Nifty closed at 50,593.55, with an intraday high of 51,801.15 and a low of 50,795.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on March 24, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 4.61%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.51%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.14%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.77%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.68%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.42%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.83%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.46%), Infosys (down 0.03%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.67%), NTPC (up 4.45%), State Bank of India (up 3.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.51%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.09%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.64%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.54%), Trent (down 1.85%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.97%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.41%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, KPIT Technologies, Federal Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Cummins India

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Sundaram Finance, Max Healthcare Institute, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, SRF

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Rites, Swan Energy, BLS International Services, RailTel Corporation of India, Jupiter Wagons

Top Losers: KEC International, Piramal Pharma, Redington, Ramkrishna Forgings, Dr. Lal Pathlabs

BSE:

Top Gainers: Balaji Amines (up 7.74%), Welspun Corp (up 7.60%), SIS (up 7.46%), Varroc Engineering (up 7.28%), Swan Energy (up 6.57%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.98%), Jindal Stainless (down 5.54%), KEC International (down 4.58%), Finolex Cables (down 4.45%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.67%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency (up 9.83%), Varroc Engineering (up 7.59%), Balaji Amines (up 7.50%), Rites (up 6.72%), Swan Energy (up 6.58%)

Top Losers: Jindal Stainless (down 5.49%), Clean Science & Technology (down 4.85%), KEC International (down 4.45%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.67%), Piramal Pharma (down 3.43%).