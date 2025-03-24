Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 March, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ntpc, Titan Company, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 1078.87 points, or 1.4, to settle at 76905.51, while the Nifty gained 307.95 points, or 1.32, to close at 23350.4.

Livemint
Published24 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**: The Nifty index closed at 23,350.4, reflecting an increase of 1.32%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 23,708.75 and a low of 23,451.75. The Sensex traded within the range of 78,107.23 and 77,179.35, ultimately closing 1.4% higher at 76,905.51, which is 1,078.87 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.36% higher. In contrast, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 finished at 16,184.95, marking an increase of 178.75 points or 1.1%.

Advertisement

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index included Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.67%), NTPC (up 4.45%), State Bank of India (up 3.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.51%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.09%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Titan Company (down 2.64%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.54%), Trent (down 1.85%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.97%), and Bharti Airtel (down 0.41%). The Bank Nifty closed at 50,593.55, with an intraday high of 51,801.15 and a low of 50,795.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

Advertisement

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on March 24, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 4.61%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.51%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.54%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.14%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.77%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.68%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.42%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.83%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.46%), Infosys (down 0.03%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 4.67%), NTPC (up 4.45%), State Bank of India (up 3.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.51%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.09%)

Advertisement

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 2.64%), IndusInd Bank (down 2.54%), Trent (down 1.85%), Mahindra and Mahindra (down 0.97%), Bharti Airtel (down 0.41%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: PB Fintech, KPIT Technologies, Federal Bank, Oracle Financial Services Software, Cummins India

Top Losers: Vodafone Idea, Sundaram Finance, Max Healthcare Institute, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, SRF

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Rites, Swan Energy, BLS International Services, RailTel Corporation of India, Jupiter Wagons

Top Losers: KEC International, Piramal Pharma, Redington, Ramkrishna Forgings, Dr. Lal Pathlabs

BSE:

Top Gainers: Balaji Amines (up 7.74%), Welspun Corp (up 7.60%), SIS (up 7.46%), Varroc Engineering (up 7.28%), Swan Energy (up 6.57%)

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 9.98%), Jindal Stainless (down 5.54%), KEC International (down 4.58%), Finolex Cables (down 4.45%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.67%)

Advertisement

NSE:

Top Gainers: Ind Renewable Energy Development Agency (up 9.83%), Varroc Engineering (up 7.59%), Balaji Amines (up 7.50%), Rites (up 6.72%), Swan Energy (up 6.58%)

Top Losers: Jindal Stainless (down 5.49%), Clean Science & Technology (down 4.85%), KEC International (down 4.45%), Vodafone Idea (down 3.67%), Piramal Pharma (down 3.43%).

The data presented is current as of October 2023.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 24 March, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Ntpc, Titan Company, Indusind Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here
First Published:24 Mar 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App