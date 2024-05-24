Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 May, 2024: HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 7.65 points, or -0.01, to settle at 75418.04, while the Nifty lost 10.55 points, or -0.05, to close at 22967.65.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 22967.65, down by 0.05%. During the day, Nifty touched a day high of 23026.4 and a low of 22908.0. Sensex traded in the range of 75636.5 and 75244.22, closing 0.01% down at 75418.04, which was 7.65 points below the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.1% down. Small cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty small cap 100 ended at 16911.9, down by 28.9 points and 0.17% lower.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.2%

- In the last 1 month: 2.49%

- In the last 3 months: 3.78%

- In the last 6 months: 15.99%

- In the last 1 year: 25.56%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were HDFC Bank (up 1.65%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.13%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.05%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.03%), Axis Bank (up 0.75%), while the top losers were Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.89%), Tata Consumer (down 1.76%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.18%), ITC (down 1.17%), and Titan Company (down 1.15%).

The bank nifty ended at 48768.6 with an intraday high of 49052.95 and a low of 48644.8. The bank nifty's performance in terms of returns is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 1.8%

- In the last 1 month: 1.64%

- In the last 3 months: 5.16%

- In the last 6 months: 11.91%

- In the last 1 year: 12.14%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on May 24, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.64%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.12%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.11%), NTPC (up 0.68%), Axis Bank (up 0.61%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 1.21%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.18%), ITC (down 1.16%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.15%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.14%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: HDFC Bank (up 1.65%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.13%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.05%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.03%), Axis Bank (up 0.75%)

Top Losers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 1.89%), Tata Consumer (down 1.76%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.18%), ITC (down 1.17%), Titan Company (down 1.15%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Bharat Forge, Astral, L&T Finance Holdings, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Top Losers: Suzlon Energy, Godrej Properties, Jubilant Foodworks, Max Healthcare Institute, Cummins India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Baheti Recycling Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Swan Energy, Century Textiles & Industries, JBM Auto

Top Losers: Computer Age Management Services, ITI, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Keystone Realtors, IRCON International

BSE:

Top Gainers: BHARAT DYNAMICS ORD (up 8.59%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 8.51%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.54%), Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil (up 6.32%), Timken India (up 6.24%)

Top Losers: Bayer Cropscience (down 5.17%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.89%), Engineers India (down 4.68%), One 97 Communications (down 4.28%), Teamlease Services (down 4.18%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Baheti Recycling Industries (up 9.99%), Inox Wind (up 9.06%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (up 8.61%), BHARAT DYNAMICS ORD (up 8.38%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.47%)

Top Losers: Bayer Cropscience (down 5.55%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure (down 5.00%), Trident Techlabs (down 5.00%), Viviana Power Tech (down 4.99%), Suzlon Energy (down 4.87%).

