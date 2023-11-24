Top gainers and losers today on 24 November, 2023: Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 47.77 points, or -0.07, to settle at 66017.81, while the Nifty lost 7.3 points, or -0.04, to close at 19802.0.
The Nifty closed at 19,802.0, down by 0.04%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,832.85 and a low of 19,768.85. The Sensex traded between 66,101.64 and 65,894.05 and closed 0.07% lower at 66,017.81, which was 47.77 points below the opening price.
