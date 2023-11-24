comScore
Top gainers and losers today on 24 November, 2023: Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

 Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 47.77 points, or -0.07, to settle at 66017.81, while the Nifty lost 7.3 points, or -0.04, to close at 19802.0.

Top Gainers and Losers todayPremium
Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,802.0, down by 0.04%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,832.85 and a low of 19,768.85. The Sensex traded between 66,101.64 and 65,894.05 and closed 0.07% lower at 66,017.81, which was 47.77 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.04% lower. However, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 13,785.5, up by 42.0 points and 0.3% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.3%

- In the last 1 month: 3.5%

- In the last 3 months: 2.09%

- In the last 6 months: 8.24%

- In the last 1 year: 7.08%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Cipla (up 2.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.31%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.17%), and Axis Bank (up 0.95%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.69%), Wipro (down 1.61%), HCL Technologies (down 1.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.46%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.31%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 43,577.5, with an intraday high of 43,806.5 and a low of 43,566.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.45%

- In the last 1 month: 2.21%

- In the last 3 months: -1.61%

- In the last 6 months: 0.23%

- In the last 1 year: 1.63%

Here is a list of the top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 24, 2023:

Sensex:

- Top gainers: Axis Bank (up 0.91%), HDFC Bank (up 0.68%), ICICI Bank (up 0.66%), NTPC (up 0.47%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.44%)

- Top losers: HCL Technologies (down 1.55%), Wipro (down 1.54%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.98%), and Nestle India (down 0.97%)

Nifty:

- Top gainers: Cipla (up 2.39%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.31%), Divis Laboratories (up 2.07%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.17%), and Axis Bank (up 0.95%)

- Top losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.69%), Wipro (down 1.61%), HCL Technologies (down 1.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.46%), and Britannia Industries (down 1.31%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Lupin, Bharat Forge, Dalmia Bharat, Jubilant Foodworks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

- Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vodafone Idea, Power Finance Corp, Oracle Financial Services Software

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com, Aegis Logistics, Bharat Dynamics, Granules India, DCM Shriram

- Top losers: Mastek, Balrampur Chini Mills, Rain Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp

BSE:

- Top gainers: Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 9.69%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 6.65%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 5.92%), Aegis Logistics (up 5.77%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure (up 5.69%)

- Top losers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 6.57%), K P R Mill (down 3.94%), One 97 Communications (down 3.23%), Manappuram Finance (down 3.05%), and Eris Lifesciences (down 3.04%)

NSE:

- Top gainers: Life Insurance Corporation of India (up 9.71%), Data Patterns India (up 6.87%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 6.65%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (up 6.14%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure (up 5.69%)

- Top losers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions (down 6.77%), K P R Mill (down 3.80%), One 97 Communications (down 3.34%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (down 3.03%), and Nippon Life (down 2.87%).

Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 04:03 PM IST
