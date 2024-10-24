Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 October, 2024: Ultratech Cement, Shriram Finance, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 16.82 points, or -0.02, to settle at 80081.98, while the Nifty lost 36.1 points, or -0.15, to close at 24435.5.

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,435.5, marking a decline of 0.15%. During the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,480.65 and a low of 24,341.2. The Sensex fluctuated between 80,259.82 and 79,813.02, ultimately closing at 80,081.98, which reflects a decrease of 0.02% and is 16.82 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 ending down by 0.68%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which closed at 18,286.2, down 37.05 points or 0.2%.

The Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns:

- In the last week: -1.42%

- In the last month: -5.94%

- In the last three months: -0.06%

- In the last six months: 8.91%

- In the last year: 27.59%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Ultratech Cement (up 2.70%), Shriram Finance (up 1.48%), Titan Company (up 1.29%), Grasim Industries (up 1.27%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.18%). Conversely, the leading losers included Hindustan Unilever (down 5.80%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 4.70%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.68%), Nestle India (down 2.94%), and Bajaj Auto (down 2.68%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 51,239.0, having recorded an intraday high of 51,781.55 and a low of 51,201.85. Its performance over recent periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 0.49%

- In the last month: -4.5%

- In the last three months: 0.43%

- In the last six months: 6.95%

- In the last year: 20.33%

Below is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 24, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 2.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.35%), Titan Company (up 1.28%), State Bank of India (up 1.15%), NTPC (up 0.86%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 5.83%), Nestle India (down 2.88%), ITC (down 1.81%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.61%), Asian Paints (down 0.65%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Ultratech Cement (up 2.70%), Shriram Finance (up 1.48%), Titan Company (up 1.29%), Grasim Industries (up 1.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.18%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 5.80%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 4.70%), Hindalco Industries (down 3.68%), Nestle India (down 2.94%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.68%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Lupin, IDFC First Bank, Bharat Forge, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Alkem Laboratories

Top Losers: Supreme Industries, Oracle Financial Services Software, Sundaram Finance, L&T Finance, Colgate Palmolive India

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Cyient, Navin Fluorine International, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Honasa Consumer, BLS International Services

Top Losers: Birlasoft, Triveni Turbines, Firstsource Solutions, HFCL, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

BSE:

Top Gainers: Adani Total Gas (up 7.82%), Syngene International (up 5.14%), Clara Industries (up 4.79%), IDBI Bank (up 4.29%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (up 3.82%)

Top Losers: VIP Industries (down 7.29%), Dr. Lal Pathlabs (down 5.92%), Hindustan Unilever (down 5.83%), Escorts Kubota (down 5.51%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 5.38%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Adani Total Gas (up 7.78%), Adani Wilmar (up 6.93%), Syngene International (up 5.13%), Railtel Corporation of India (up 4.36%), IDBI Bank (up 4.32%)