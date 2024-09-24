Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 September, 2024: Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Unilever among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 25,939.05, reflecting a marginal increase of 0.01%. Throughout the day, the index reached a high of 26,011.55 and a low of 25,886.85. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within a range of 85,163.23 and 84,716.07, ultimately closing at 84,928.61, which represents a decline of 0.02%, or 14.57 points below its opening price.

In contrast, the midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by 0.41%. Conversely, small-cap stocks lagged behind, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,548.90, down by 108.85 points, or 0.56% lower.

The Nifty 50 has yielded the following returns:

- In the last week: 2.06%

- In the last month: 3.73%

- In the last three months: 10.22%

- In the last six months: 17.9%

- In the last year: 31.86%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Tata Steel (up 4.25%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.61%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.86%), and Adani Enterprises (up 1.64%). Conversely, the top losers were SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.91%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.58%), Grasim Industries (down 1.78%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.68%), and Shriram Finance (down 1.44%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 54,105.80, with an intraday high of 54,247.70 and a low of 53,904.65.

The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last week: 3.42%

- In the last month: 5.53%

- In the last three months: 4.39%

- In the last six months: 15.82%

- In the last year: 20.57%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 24, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 4.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.65%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.88%), HCL Technologies (up 1.49%), and Wipro (up 0.86%).

Top Losers: Hindustan Unilever (down 2.56%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.54%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.23%), Indusind Bank (down 1.20%), and Titan Company (down 1.00%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Tata Steel (up 4.25%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.95%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 2.61%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.86%), and Adani Enterprises (up 1.64%).

Top Losers: SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.91%), Hindustan Unilever (down 2.58%), Grasim Industries (down 1.78%), Ultratech Cement (down 1.68%), and Shriram Finance (down 1.44%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: NMDC, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Escorts Kubota.

Top Losers: Page Industries, Bandhan Bank, Max Healthcare Institute, P I Industries, and Max Financial Services.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: National Aluminium Company, Firstsource Solutions, NLC India, KEC International, and Hindustan Copper.

Top Losers: Amber Enterprises India, HFCL, Honasa Consumer, Cyient, and Finolex Cables.

BSE:

Top Gainers: K P R Mill (up 8.11%), Sapphire Foods India (up 6.51%), National Aluminium Company (up 6.16%), Firstsource Solutions (up 5.92%), and KNR Constructions (up 5.15%).

Top Losers: VST Industries (down 6.15%), Suven Pharmaceuticals (down 5.54%), Amber Enterprises India (down 4.79%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.79%), and EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.67%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Schneider Electric Infrastructure (up 9.89%), K P R Mill (up 7.88%), Sapphire Foods India (up 6.79%), National Aluminium Company (up 6.24%), and Firstsource Solutions (up 5.99%).