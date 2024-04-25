Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 April, 2024: Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 486.5 points, or 0.66, to settle at 73852.94, while the Nifty gained 167.95 points, or 0.75, to close at 22402.4.
The Nifty closed at 22,402.4, registering a gain of 0.75% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,625.95 and a low of 22,305.25. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,571.25 and 73,556.15 and closed at 73,852.94, up by 0.66%, which was 486.5 points higher than the opening price.
