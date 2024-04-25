Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 April, 2024: Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 22,402.4, registering a gain of 0.75% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,625.95 and a low of 22,305.25. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,571.25 and 73,556.15 and closed at 73,852.94, up by 0.66%, which was 486.5 points higher than the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed and closed 0.45% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed and ended at 16,746.95, recording a gain of 0.84% or 139.85 points.

Looking at the historical performance of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.61%

- In the last 1 month: 2.57%

- In the last 3 months: 5.7%

- In the last 6 months: 18.03%

- In the last 1 year: 27.02%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (up 6.00%), State Bank of India (up 5.12%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.50%), JSW Steel (up 2.62%), and Nestle India (up 2.50%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 10.87%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.07%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.07%).

The Bank Nifty, which ended at 48,189.0, experienced an intraday high of 48,625.45 and a low of 47,737.2. The Bank Nifty has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.0%

- In the last 1 month: 4.04%

- In the last 3 months: 8.06%

- In the last 6 months: 13.2%

- In the last 1 year: 13.6%

Provided below is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on April 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 5.98%), State Bank of India (up 5.10%), Nestle India (up 2.39%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.30%), and ITC (up 2.02%)

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 10.85%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.25%), Titan Company (down 1.05%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.46%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 6.00%), State Bank of India (up 5.12%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.50%), JSW Steel (up 2.62%), and Nestle India (up 2.50%)

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 10.87%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.07%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Capital, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Container Corporation Of India

Top Losers: Dalmia Bharat, Indian Hotels Company, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Page Industries, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Firstsource Solutions, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and Cochin Shipyard

Top Losers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Welspun Living, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tejas Networks, and Aavas Financiers

BSE:

Top Gainers: Supreme Petrochemicals (up 9.78%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.43%), Bharat Forge (up 7.37%), Firstsource Solutions (up 7.13%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.36%)

Top Losers: Dalmia Bharat (down 7.91%), Indian Hotels Company (down 5.06%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 4.45%), and J.K. Cement (down 3.08%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.37%), Bharat Forge (up 7.35%), Firstsource Solutions (up 7.21%), Jupiter Wagons (up 7.19%), and Inox Wind (up 7.07%)

Top Losers: Glenmark Life Sciences (down 9.20%), Dalmia Bharat (down 7.97%), Indian Hotels Company (down 5.06%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), and Aster DM Healthcare (down 4.54%).

