Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 April, 2024: Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 486.5 points, or 0.66, to settle at 73852.94, while the Nifty gained 167.95 points, or 0.75, to close at 22402.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 22,402.4, registering a gain of 0.75% for the day. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 22,625.95 and a low of 22,305.25. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 74,571.25 and 73,556.15 and closed at 73,852.94, up by 0.66%, which was 486.5 points higher than the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed and closed 0.45% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 outperformed and ended at 16,746.95, recording a gain of 0.84% or 139.85 points.

Looking at the historical performance of the Nifty 50, it has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 2.61%

- In the last 1 month: 2.57%

- In the last 3 months: 5.7%

- In the last 6 months: 18.03%

- In the last 1 year: 27.02%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (up 6.00%), State Bank of India (up 5.12%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.50%), JSW Steel (up 2.62%), and Nestle India (up 2.50%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 10.87%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.07%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.07%).

The Bank Nifty, which ended at 48,189.0, experienced an intraday high of 48,625.45 and a low of 47,737.2. The Bank Nifty has performed as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 3.0%

- In the last 1 month: 4.04%

- In the last 3 months: 8.06%

- In the last 6 months: 13.2%

- In the last 1 year: 13.6%

Provided below is the list of top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on April 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 5.98%), State Bank of India (up 5.10%), Nestle India (up 2.39%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.30%), and ITC (up 2.02%)

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 10.85%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.25%), Titan Company (down 1.05%), Bajaj Finance (down 0.46%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.31%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 6.00%), State Bank of India (up 5.12%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 4.50%), JSW Steel (up 2.62%), and Nestle India (up 2.50%)

Top Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 10.87%), LTI Mindtree (down 1.95%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.30%), Titan Company (down 1.07%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.07%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Capital, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Container Corporation Of India

Top Losers: Dalmia Bharat, Indian Hotels Company, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Page Industries, and Au Small Finance Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Firstsource Solutions, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, and Cochin Shipyard

Top Losers: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Welspun Living, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Tejas Networks, and Aavas Financiers

BSE:

Top Gainers: Supreme Petrochemicals (up 9.78%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.43%), Bharat Forge (up 7.37%), Firstsource Solutions (up 7.13%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 6.36%)

Top Losers: Dalmia Bharat (down 7.91%), Indian Hotels Company (down 5.06%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 4.45%), and J.K. Cement (down 3.08%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 8.37%), Bharat Forge (up 7.35%), Firstsource Solutions (up 7.21%), Jupiter Wagons (up 7.19%), and Inox Wind (up 7.07%)

Top Losers: Glenmark Life Sciences (down 9.20%), Dalmia Bharat (down 7.97%), Indian Hotels Company (down 5.06%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%), and Aster DM Healthcare (down 4.54%).

Source: Livemint.com

