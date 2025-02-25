Mint Market

Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 February, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddys Laboratories among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 147.71 points, or 0.2, to settle at 74454.41, while the Nifty lost 5.8 points, or -0.03, to close at 22553.35.

Published25 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers And Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 22,553.35, reflecting a decline of 0.03%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,625.3 and a low of 22,513.9. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 74,785.08 to 74,400.37, ultimately closing 0.2% higher at 74,454.41, which is 147.71 points above its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 0.57%. Similarly, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 15,477.3, down by 68.7 points, representing a decline of 0.44%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over various time frames:

- In the last week: 2.3%

- In the last month: 0.34%

- In the last three months: -2.14%

- In the last six months: -1.49%

- In the last year: 8.84%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.50%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.60%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 0.93%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (down 3.50%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 3.13%), Trent (down 2.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.58%), and Hero Motocorp (down 1.46%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 48,651.95, having achieved an intraday high of 48,862.15 and a low of 48,534.15. The performance of the Bank Nifty over recent periods is as follows:

- In the last week: 2.39%

- In the last month: 0.84%

- In the last three months: -3.57%

- In the last six months: 0.5%

- In the last year: 9.86%

Here is a summary of the stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on February 25, 2025:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.61%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.55%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.65%), Nestle India (up 1.34%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.99%).

Top Losers: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.58%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.25%), Wipro (down 1.25%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.19%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.15%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.53%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.50%), Bajaj Finance (up 1.60%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.93%).

Top Losers: Hindalco Industries (down 3.50%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (down 3.13%), Trent (down 2.09%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 1.58%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.46%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Max Healthcare Institute, Ashok Leyland, Colgate Palmolive India, Dixon Technologies (India), Suzlon Energy.

Top Losers: Petronet LNG, Supreme Industries, PB Fintech, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oberoi Realty.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, CEAT.

Top Losers: Aditya Birla Real Estate, National Aluminium Company, Canfin Homes, Sonata Software, Himadri Speciality Chemical.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 7.29%), Zensar Technologies (up 6.16%), Adani Power (up 5.86%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 5.18%), Nanavati Ventures (up 4.99%).

Top Losers: Clara Industries (down 7.04%), Dr. Lal Pathlabs (down 6.81%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 5.36%), Canfin Homes (down 4.78%), Varun Beverages (down 4.70%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Tata Investment Corporation (up 7.16%), Adani Power (up 5.89%), Zensar Technologies (up 5.54%), Narayana Hrudayalaya (up 5.19%), Gland Pharma (up 4.76%).

Top Losers: Dr. Lal Pathlabs (down 6.94%), Triveni Engineering & Indus (down 6.15%), Usha Martin (down 5.16%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 4.94%), Varun Beverages (down 4.69%).

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the market's performance and key stock movements for February 25, 2025.

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 04:03 PM IST
