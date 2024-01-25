 Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 January, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 January, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 359.64 points, or -0.51, to settle at 71060.31, while the Nifty lost 101.35 points, or -0.47, to close at 21453.95.

The Nifty closed at 21453.95, down by 0.47% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21459.0 and a low of 21247.05. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 71049.46 and 70319.04, closing 0.51% down at 71060.31, which was 359.64 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index performed poorly compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.87% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 15332.05, up by 77.35 points and 0.5% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -0.56%

- In the last 1 month: -0.46%

- In the last 3 months: 11.61%

- In the last 6 months: 8.45%

- In the last 1 year: 19.29%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Auto (up 5.33%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.29%), NTPC (up 1.91%), Coal India (up 1.78%), and Indusind Bank (up 1.42%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (down 6.10%), Cipla (down 3.37%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.47%), LTI Mindtree (down 2.22%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.10%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 45082.4, with an intraday high of 45139.05 and a low of 44429.0. The performance of the Bank Nifty in different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.83%

- In the last 1 month: -5.97%

- In the last 3 months: 4.77%

- In the last 6 months: -2.11%

- In the last 1 year: 7.75%

Furthermore, here is a list of the top gainers and losers in different indices during the trading session on January 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 1.84%), ICICI Bank (up 1.07%), Indusind Bank (up 1.00%), Reliance Industries (up 0.81%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.37%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 6.12%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.57%), ITC (down 1.78%), Wipro (down 1.68%), Asian Paints (down 1.67%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Bajaj Auto (up 5.33%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 2.29%), NTPC (up 1.91%), Coal India (up 1.78%), Indusind Bank (up 1.42%)

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 6.10%), Cipla (down 3.37%), Bharti Airtel (down 2.47%), LTI Mindtree (down 2.22%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 2.10%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Steel Authority Of India, Godrej Properties, NMDC, Dalmia Bharat, ACC

Top Losers: Balkrishna Industries, Indraprastha Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Au Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Foodworks

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: NBCC India, Amber Enterprises India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Eid Parry India

Top Losers: KPIT Technologies, PNB Housing Finance, Sterlite Technologies, KEI Industries, Dilip Buildcon

BSE:

Top Gainers: Metro Brands (up 9.62%), NBCC India (up 9.02%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.18%), Infibeam Avenues (up 6.87%), Ambuja Cements (up 6.24%)

Top Losers: Indraprastha Gas (down 6.82%), Balkrishna Industries (down 6.80%), Tech Mahindra (down 6.12%), KPIT Technologies (down 6.10%), Aarti Drugs (down 5.77%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 9.84%), NBCC India (up 8.98%), Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore (up 7.81%), NMDC Steel (up 7.51%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.47%)

Top Losers: Balkrishna Industries (down 6.91%), Indraprastha Gas (down 6.84%), Tech Mahindra (down 6.10%), KPIT Technologies (down 6.05%), Aarti Drugs (down 5.74%)

Published: 25 Jan 2024, 04:03 PM IST
