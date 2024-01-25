Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 January, 2024: Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Tech Mahindra, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 359.64 points, or -0.51, to settle at 71060.31, while the Nifty lost 101.35 points, or -0.47, to close at 21453.95.
The Nifty closed at 21453.95, down by 0.47% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21459.0 and a low of 21247.05. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 71049.46 and 70319.04, closing 0.51% down at 71060.31, which was 359.64 points below the opening price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started