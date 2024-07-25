Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 July, 2024: Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Axis Bank, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 109.08 points, or -0.14, to settle at 80148.88, while the Nifty lost 7.4 points, or -0.03, to close at 24413.5.

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24,413.5, down by 0.03% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,426.15 and a low of 24,210.8. The Sensex traded between 80,143.1 and 79,477.83, closing 0.14% down at 80,148.88, which was 109.08 points below the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.26% down. Similarly, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,723.5, down by 50.45 points and 0.27% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.63%

- In the last 1 month: 2.85%

- In the last 3 months: 8.1%

- In the last 6 months: 14.26%

- In the last 1 year: 23.97%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 6.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.09%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.56%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.86%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 5.11%), Nestle India (down 2.39%), Titan Company (down 2.09%), ICICI Bank (down 2.05%), and Tata Steel (down 1.82%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 51,317.0, with an intraday high of 51,006.1 and a low of 50,559.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time frames is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -3.28%

- In the last 1 month: -3.25%

- In the last 3 months: 4.95%

- In the last 6 months: 13.44%

- In the last 1 year: 11.02%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 25, 2024:

Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 6.17%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.94%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.81%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.67%), Wipro (up 1.35%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 5.19%), Nestle India (down 2.49%), ICICI Bank (down 2.02%), Titan Company (down 1.95%), Tata Steel (down 1.78%)

Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 6.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.09%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.86%)

Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 5.11%), Nestle India (down 2.39%), Titan Company (down 2.09%), ICICI Bank (down 2.05%), Tata Steel (down 1.82%)

Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG, Cummins India, Tube Investments Of India, Federal Bank

Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Steel Authority Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Vodafone Idea, Escorts Kubota

Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Jyothy Labs, Raymond, Swan Energy, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India

Top Losers: IRCON International, Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, NBCC India, Sonata Software

BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Jyothy Labs (up 7.72%), Tata Motors DVR (up 6.50%), Tata Motors (up 6.17%), Adani Green Energy (up 6.10%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 5.82%)

Top Losers: JK Paper (down 7.73%), Axis Bank (down 5.19%), Welspun Corp (down 4.52%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (down 4.50%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 4.33%)

NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India (up 9.95%), Jyothy Labs (up 7.75%), Tata Motors DVR (up 6.42%), Tata Motors (up 6.15%), Adani Green Energy (up 6.09%)

Top Losers: JK Paper (down 7.98%), Axis Bank (down 5.11%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (down 5.00%), Welspun Corp (down 4.67%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (down 4.53%)

Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 25 July, 2024: Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Axis Bank, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

176.85
03:53 PM | 25 JUL 2024
8.1 (4.8%)

Bharat Electronics

301.30
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
1.15 (0.38%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

326.00
03:59 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.49%)

NTPC

392.05
03:52 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.5 (-0.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,391.95
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
307.6 (9.97%)

Jyothy Labs

547.15
03:48 PM | 25 JUL 2024
39.2 (7.72%)

Tata Motors DVR

747.10
03:47 PM | 25 JUL 2024
45.6 (6.5%)

Tata Motors

1,091.05
03:48 PM | 25 JUL 2024
63.4 (6.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue