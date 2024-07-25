Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 July, 2024: Tata Motors, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Axis Bank, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 24,413.5, down by 0.03% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24,426.15 and a low of 24,210.8. The Sensex traded between 80,143.1 and 79,477.83, closing 0.14% down at 80,148.88, which was 109.08 points below the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.26% down. Similarly, small cap stocks underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,723.5, down by 50.45 points and 0.27% lower.
The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:
- In the last 1 week: -1.63%
- In the last 1 month: 2.85%
- In the last 3 months: 8.1%
- In the last 6 months: 14.26%
- In the last 1 year: 23.97%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers TodayThe top gainers in the Nifty index were Tata Motors (up 6.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.09%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.56%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.86%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 5.11%), Nestle India (down 2.39%), Titan Company (down 2.09%), ICICI Bank (down 2.05%), and Tata Steel (down 1.82%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 51,317.0, with an intraday high of 51,006.1 and a low of 50,559.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty in various time frames is as follows:
- In the last 1 week: -3.28%
- In the last 1 month: -3.25%
- In the last 3 months: 4.95%
- In the last 6 months: 13.44%
- In the last 1 year: 11.02%
Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on July 25, 2024:
Sensex Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 6.17%), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.94%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.81%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.67%), Wipro (up 1.35%)
Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 5.19%), Nestle India (down 2.49%), ICICI Bank (down 2.02%), Titan Company (down 1.95%), Tata Steel (down 1.78%)
Nifty Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Tata Motors (up 6.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.09%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 3.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.56%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.86%)
Top Losers: Axis Bank (down 5.11%), Nestle India (down 2.39%), Titan Company (down 2.09%), ICICI Bank (down 2.05%), Tata Steel (down 1.82%)
Nifty MidCap 50 Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG, Cummins India, Tube Investments Of India, Federal Bank
Top Losers: Au Small Finance Bank, Steel Authority Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Vodafone Idea, Escorts Kubota
Nifty Small Cap 100 Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Jyothy Labs, Raymond, Swan Energy, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
Top Losers: IRCON International, Cochin Shipyard, RBL Bank, NBCC India, Sonata Software
BSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Jyothy Labs (up 7.72%), Tata Motors DVR (up 6.50%), Tata Motors (up 6.17%), Adani Green Energy (up 6.10%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 5.82%)
Top Losers: JK Paper (down 7.73%), Axis Bank (down 5.19%), Welspun Corp (down 4.52%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (down 4.50%), Au Small Finance Bank (down 4.33%)
NSE Top Gainers And Losers Today
Top Gainers: Data Patterns India (up 9.95%), Jyothy Labs (up 7.75%), Tata Motors DVR (up 6.42%), Tata Motors (up 6.15%), Adani Green Energy (up 6.09%)
Top Losers: JK Paper (down 7.98%), Axis Bank (down 5.11%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (down 5.00%), Welspun Corp (down 4.67%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (down 4.53%)
Source: BSE Top Gainers, BSE Top Losers, NSE Top Gainers, NSE Top Losers.