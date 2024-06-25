Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 712.44 points, or 0.92, to settle at 77341.08, while the Nifty gained 183.45 points, or 0.78, to close at 23537.85.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23537.85, up by 0.78%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23754.15 and a low of 23562.05. The Sensex traded between 78164.71 and 77459.6, closing 0.92% higher at 77341.08, which was 712.44 points above the opening price.
