Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23537.85, up by 0.78%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23754.15 and a low of 23562.05. The Sensex traded between 78164.71 and 77459.6, closing 0.92% higher at 77341.08, which was 712.44 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.3% lower, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18217.05, up by 25.0 points and 0.14% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.74%

- In the last 1 month: 3.49%

- In the last 3 months: 7.85%

- In the last 6 months: 10.69%

- In the last 1 year: 26.97%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (up 3.73%), Axis Bank (up 3.53%), ICICI Bank (up 2.38%), HDFC Bank (up 2.33%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.93%), Eicher Motors (down 1.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.67%), Asian Paints (down 1.30%), and Tata Steel (down 1.28%).

The bank nifty ended at 51703.95, with an intraday high of 52746.5 and a low of 51747.65. The bank nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 4.34%

- In the last 1 month: 6.8%

- In the last 3 months: 12.94%

- In the last 6 months: 10.28%

- In the last 1 year: 20.6%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.40%), ICICI Bank (up 2.48%), HDFC Bank (up 2.32%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.80%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.56%).

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.64%), Tata Steel (down 1.24%), Asian Paints (down 1.16%), Nestle India (down 0.56%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.52%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 3.73%), Axis Bank (up 3.53%), ICICI Bank (up 2.38%), HDFC Bank (up 2.33%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%).

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.93%), Eicher Motors (down 1.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.67%), Asian Paints (down 1.30%), and Tata Steel (down 1.28%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: HDFC Asset Management Company, L&T FINANCE, Indian Hotels Company, Alkem Laboratories, and MRF.

Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, NMDC, Bandhan Bank, Suzlon Energy, and Tube Investments Of India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Raymond, JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech, City Union Bank, and Nippon Life.

Top Losers: Happiest Minds Technologies, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Creditaccess Grameen, Navin Fluorine International, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Raymond (up 7.43%), Godrej Agrovet (up 6.83%), Welspun Corp (up 5.74%), Lakshmi Machine Works (up 5.48%), and Patanjali Foods (up 5.01%).

Top Losers: Happiest Minds Technologies (down 9.44%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.77%), United Breweries (down 4.23%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 3.96%), and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 3.87%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Raymond (up 6.46%), Welspun Corp (up 5.74%), Westlife Development (up 4.96%), LIC Housing Finance (up 4.90%), and Patanjali Foods (up 4.70%).

Top Losers: Happiest Minds Technologies (down 9.46%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.43%), United Breweries (down 4.14%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.07%), and Railtel Corporation Of India (down 4.04%).

