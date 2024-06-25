Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 June, 2024: Shriram Finance, Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 712.44 points, or 0.92, to settle at 77341.08, while the Nifty gained 183.45 points, or 0.78, to close at 23537.85.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty closed at 23537.85, up by 0.78%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23754.15 and a low of 23562.05. The Sensex traded between 78164.71 and 77459.6, closing 0.92% higher at 77341.08, which was 712.44 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 closed 0.3% lower, underperforming the Nifty 50. The Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18217.05, up by 25.0 points and 0.14% higher compared to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.74%

- In the last 1 month: 3.49%

- In the last 3 months: 7.85%

- In the last 6 months: 10.69%

- In the last 1 year: 26.97%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Shriram Finance (up 3.73%), Axis Bank (up 3.53%), ICICI Bank (up 2.38%), HDFC Bank (up 2.33%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.93%), Eicher Motors (down 1.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.67%), Asian Paints (down 1.30%), and Tata Steel (down 1.28%).

The bank nifty ended at 51703.95, with an intraday high of 52746.5 and a low of 51747.65. The bank nifty's performance is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 4.34%

- In the last 1 month: 6.8%

- In the last 3 months: 12.94%

- In the last 6 months: 10.28%

- In the last 1 year: 20.6%

Here is the list of stocks that were the top gainers and losers during the trading session on June 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Axis Bank (up 3.40%), ICICI Bank (up 2.48%), HDFC Bank (up 2.32%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.80%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.56%).

Top Losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.64%), Tata Steel (down 1.24%), Asian Paints (down 1.16%), Nestle India (down 0.56%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.52%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 3.73%), Axis Bank (up 3.53%), ICICI Bank (up 2.38%), HDFC Bank (up 2.33%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.98%).

Top Losers: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 2.93%), Eicher Motors (down 1.97%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 1.67%), Asian Paints (down 1.30%), and Tata Steel (down 1.28%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: HDFC Asset Management Company, L&T FINANCE, Indian Hotels Company, Alkem Laboratories, and MRF.

Top Losers: Oberoi Realty, NMDC, Bandhan Bank, Suzlon Energy, and Tube Investments Of India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Raymond, JBM Auto, Olectra Greentech, City Union Bank, and Nippon Life.

Top Losers: Happiest Minds Technologies, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Creditaccess Grameen, Navin Fluorine International, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Raymond (up 7.43%), Godrej Agrovet (up 6.83%), Welspun Corp (up 5.74%), Lakshmi Machine Works (up 5.48%), and Patanjali Foods (up 5.01%).

Top Losers: Happiest Minds Technologies (down 9.44%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.77%), United Breweries (down 4.23%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 3.96%), and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (down 3.87%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Raymond (up 6.46%), Welspun Corp (up 5.74%), Westlife Development (up 4.96%), LIC Housing Finance (up 4.90%), and Patanjali Foods (up 4.70%).

Top Losers: Happiest Minds Technologies (down 9.46%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.43%), United Breweries (down 4.14%), Oberoi Realty (down 4.07%), and Railtel Corporation Of India (down 4.04%).

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.