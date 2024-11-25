Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 November, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded trading at 23907.25, representing an increase of 1.32%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24351.55 and a low of 24135.45. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 80473.08 and 79765.99, ultimately closing at 79117.11, which reflects a 1.25% rise and is 992.74 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.63% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 17755.55, marking an increase of 360.3 points or 2.03%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 3.28%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.17%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.15%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.62%

- In the last 1 Year: 21.78%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.15%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.74%), and State Bank of India (up 3.48%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were JSW Steel (down 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Infosys (down 0.66%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%), and Asian Paints (down 0.51%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51135.4, with an intraday high of 52331.1 and a low of 51774.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 3.64%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.77%

- In the last 3 Months: 2.05%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.91%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.95%

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 4.13%), State Bank of India (up 3.52%), HDFC Bank (up 2.21%), Wipro (up 1.99%), ICICI Bank (up 1.82%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 0.79%), Asian Paints (down 0.74%), Infosys (down 0.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.49%), HCL Technologies (down 0.37%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.15%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.74%), State Bank of India (up 3.48%).

Top Losers: JSW Steel (down 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Infosys (down 0.66%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Cummins India, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, PB Fintech.

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Alkem Laboratories, Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Yes Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Central Bank of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Olectra Greentech, NBCC India.

Top Losers: Castrol India, National Aluminium Company, Redington India, R R Kabel, Equitas Small Finance Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Central Bank of India (up 8.71%), Emami (up 8.47%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.86%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.57%), Siemens (up 7.24%).

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 8.05%), DCM Shriram (down 5.56%), Symphony (down 3.79%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.78%), Adani Power (down 3.02%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Railtel Corporation of India (up 8.79%), Central Bank of India (up 8.39%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 8.18%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 7.71%), Jupiter Wagons (up 7.64%).

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 7.89%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 5.30%), CRISIL (down 3.67%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.66%), Adani Power (down 3.00%).