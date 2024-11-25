Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 November, 2024: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 992.74 points, or 1.25, to settle at 79117.11, while the Nifty gained 314.65 points, or 1.32, to close at 23907.25.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty index concluded trading at 23907.25, representing an increase of 1.32%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24351.55 and a low of 24135.45. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 80473.08 and 79765.99, ultimately closing at 79117.11, which reflects a 1.25% rise and is 992.74 points above the opening price.

The midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 1.63% higher. Similarly, small-cap stocks also surpassed the Nifty 50, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 17755.55, marking an increase of 360.3 points or 2.03%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 3.28%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.17%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.15%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.62%

- In the last 1 Year: 21.78%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.15%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.74%), and State Bank of India (up 3.48%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were JSW Steel (down 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Infosys (down 0.66%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%), and Asian Paints (down 0.51%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51135.4, with an intraday high of 52331.1 and a low of 51774.05. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 3.64%

- In the last 1 Month: 2.77%

- In the last 3 Months: 2.05%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.91%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.95%

Here is the list of stocks classified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 4.13%), State Bank of India (up 3.52%), HDFC Bank (up 2.21%), Wipro (up 1.99%), ICICI Bank (up 1.82%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 0.79%), Asian Paints (down 0.74%), Infosys (down 0.73%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.49%), HCL Technologies (down 0.37%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 5.01%), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.15%), Bharat Electronics (up 4.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.74%), State Bank of India (up 3.48%).

Top Losers: JSW Steel (down 2.46%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.85%), Infosys (down 0.66%), Bajaj Auto (down 0.64%), Asian Paints (down 0.51%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Cummins India, Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, PB Fintech.

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Alkem Laboratories, Suzlon Energy, Voltas, Yes Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Central Bank of India, Titagarh Rail Systems, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Olectra Greentech, NBCC India.

Top Losers: Castrol India, National Aluminium Company, Redington India, R R Kabel, Equitas Small Finance Bank.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Central Bank of India (up 8.71%), Emami (up 8.47%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 7.86%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.57%), Siemens (up 7.24%).

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 8.05%), DCM Shriram (down 5.56%), Symphony (down 3.79%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.78%), Adani Power (down 3.02%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Railtel Corporation of India (up 8.79%), Central Bank of India (up 8.39%), Sumitomo Chemical India (up 8.18%), Titagarh Rail Systems (up 7.71%), Jupiter Wagons (up 7.64%).

Top Losers: Adani Green Energy (down 7.89%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (down 5.30%), CRISIL (down 3.67%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 3.66%), Adani Power (down 3.00%).

This report is based on data available up to October 2023.

