Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 October, 2024: ITC, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index concluded the trading session at 24,399.4, representing a decline of 0.9%. During the day, the index reached a peak of 24,440.25 and a low of 24,073.9. Meanwhile, the Sensex fluctuated between 80,253.19 and 79,137.98, ultimately closing at 80,065.16, down 0.83%, which reflects a decrease of 662.87 points from its opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing down by 1.51%. Similarly, small-cap stocks also lagged, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18,249.15, down by 401.25 points or 2.2%.

The Nifty 50 has delivered the following returns:

- Over the past week: -2.74%

- Over the past month: -7.04%

- Over the past three months: -0.96%

- Over the past six months: +7.1%

- Over the past year: +26.41%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included ITC (up 2.25%), Axis Bank (up 1.88%), Britannia Industries (up 1.02%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.92%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.62%). Conversely, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 4.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.71%), Shriram Finance (down 4.70%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.73%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 3.38%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 51,531.15, with an intraday high of 51,501.05 and a low of 50,382.1. The performance metrics for the Bank Nifty are as follows:

- Over the past week: -2.51%

- Over the past month: -6.12%

- Over the past three months: -0.2%

- Over the past six months: +4.73%

- Over the past year: +18.58%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on October 25, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** ITC (up 2.17%), Axis Bank (up 1.69%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.98%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.53%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.31%).

**Top Losers:** Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.93%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.35%), NTPC (down 3.13%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.16%), and Tata Steel (down 2.15%).

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** ITC (up 2.25%), Axis Bank (up 1.88%), Britannia Industries (up 1.02%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.92%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.62%).

**Top Losers:** Adani Enterprises (down 4.83%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (down 4.71%), Shriram Finance (down 4.70%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.73%), and Larsen & Toubro (down 3.38%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Indian Hotels Company, Max Healthcare Institute, Sundaram Finance, Oracle Financial Services Software, and CG Power & Industrial Solutions.

**Top Losers:** Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Dixon Technologies (India), Au Small Finance Bank, Vodafone Idea, and Steel Authority of India.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Jammu & Kashmir Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Cyient, Century Textiles & Industries, and City Union Bank.

**Top Losers:** Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Hindustan Copper, R R Kabel, Finolex Cables, and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals.

BSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-gainers):** Thermax (up 4.96%), Laurus Labs (up 4.26%), Indian Hotels Company (up 3.67%), Max Healthcare Institute (up 3.48%), and Godrej Consumer Products (up 3.10%).

**[Top Losers](https://www.livemint.com/market/bse-top-losers):** Glenmark Life Sciences (down 9.78%), VST Industries (down 9.75%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (down 7.98%), Dixon Technologies (India) (down 7.53%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 7.08%).

NSE:

**[Top Gainers](https://www.livemint.com/market/nse-top-gainers):** Thermax (up 4.77%), Laurus Labs (up 4.14%), Jammu & Kashmir Bank (up 3.97%), Bikaji Foods International (up 3.75%), and Indian Hotels Company (up 3.64%).