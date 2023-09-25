Top gainers and losers today on 25 September, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Tataconsumer, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 14.54 points, or 0.02, to settle at 66009.15, while the Nifty gained 0.3 points, or 0.0, to close at 19674.25.
The Nifty closed at 19674.25, down by 0.0% for the day. It reached a high of 19734.15 and a low of 19601.55. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65764.03 and 66225.63 during the day and closed 0.02% higher at 66009.15, which was 14.54 points above the opening price.
