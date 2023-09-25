The Nifty closed at 19674.25, down by 0.0% for the day. It reached a high of 19734.15 and a low of 19601.55. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65764.03 and 66225.63 during the day and closed 0.02% higher at 66009.15, which was 14.54 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50 by closing 0.92% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12476.25, up by 5.3 points and 0.04% higher than the Nifty 50.

Looking at the historical returns, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

-2.25% in the last 1 week,

2.15% in the last 1 month,

5.29% in the last 3 months,

15.86% in the last 6 months, and

15.65% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 4.66%), Tataconsumer (up 2.60%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.18%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.15%), and Coal India (up 1.66%). On the other hand, the top losers were Hindalco Industries (down 1.98%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.59%), Infosys (down 1.47%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.42%).

In the banking sector, the Bank Nifty ended at 44612.05, with an intraday high of 44936.55 and a low of 44400.9. The Bank Nifty has provided the following performance in historical returns:

-2.61% in the last 1 week,

1.24% in the last 1 month,

2.61% in the last 3 months,

13.56% in the last 6 months, and

15.96% in the last 1 year.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in different indices for the trading session on September 25, 2023:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.64%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.23%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.60%), Asian Paints (up 1.44%), and Ultratech Cement (up 0.92%).

- Top losers: Infosys (down 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.17%), Wipro (down 1.10%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.70%), and State Bank Of India (down 0.67%).

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.66%), Tataconsumer (up 2.60%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.18%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.15%), and Coal India (up 1.66%).

- Top losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.98%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.59%), Infosys (down 1.47%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.42%).

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Trent, Godrej Properties, Punjab National Bank, Escorts Kubota, and Shriram Finance.

- Top losers: Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Communications, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Container Corporation Of India.

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Sobha, and Sonata Software.

- Top losers: Kalyan Jewellers India, Brightcom Group, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, and Medplus Health Services.

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Indiabulls Real Estate (up 8.84%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.86%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.36%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.68%), and Balrampur Chini Mills (up 6.30%).

- Top losers: Berger Paints India (down 8.41%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.50%), KSB (down 4.35%), PNB Housing Finance (down 4.04%), and Aia Engineering (down 3.50%).

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Indiabulls Real Estate (up 9.32%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.72%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.45%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.66%), and Balrampur Chini Mills (up 6.26%).

- Top losers: Berger Paints India (down 8.65%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 5.33%), Brightcom Group (down 4.95%), KSB (down 4.40%), and PNB Housing Finance (down 4.11%).

