Top gainers and losers today on 25 September, 2023: Bajaj Finance, Tataconsumer, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 14.54 points, or 0.02, to settle at 66009.15, while the Nifty gained 0.3 points, or 0.0, to close at 19674.25.

The Nifty closed at 19674.25, down by 0.0% for the day. It reached a high of 19734.15 and a low of 19601.55. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 65764.03 and 66225.63 during the day and closed 0.02% higher at 66009.15, which was 14.54 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50 by closing 0.92% higher. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 12476.25, up by 5.3 points and 0.04% higher than the Nifty 50.

Looking at the historical returns, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

-2.25% in the last 1 week,

2.15% in the last 1 month,

5.29% in the last 3 months,

15.86% in the last 6 months, and

15.65% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (up 4.66%), Tataconsumer (up 2.60%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.18%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.15%), and Coal India (up 1.66%). On the other hand, the top losers were Hindalco Industries (down 1.98%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.59%), Infosys (down 1.47%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.42%).

In the banking sector, the Bank Nifty ended at 44612.05, with an intraday high of 44936.55 and a low of 44400.9. The Bank Nifty has provided the following performance in historical returns:

-2.61% in the last 1 week,

1.24% in the last 1 month,

2.61% in the last 3 months,

13.56% in the last 6 months, and

15.96% in the last 1 year.

Moving on to the top gainers and losers in different indices for the trading session on September 25, 2023:

- Sensex:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.64%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.23%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.60%), Asian Paints (up 1.44%), and Ultratech Cement (up 0.92%).

- Top losers: Infosys (down 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.17%), Wipro (down 1.10%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.70%), and State Bank Of India (down 0.67%).

- Nifty:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 4.66%), Tataconsumer (up 2.60%), Bajaj Finserve (up 2.18%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 2.15%), and Coal India (up 1.66%).

- Top losers: Hindalco Industries (down 1.98%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.87%), Hero Motocorp (down 1.59%), Infosys (down 1.47%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.42%).

- Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top gainers: Trent, Godrej Properties, Punjab National Bank, Escorts Kubota, and Shriram Finance.

- Top losers: Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tata Communications, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Container Corporation Of India.

- Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top gainers: IRB Infrastructure Developers, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Sobha, and Sonata Software.

- Top losers: Kalyan Jewellers India, Brightcom Group, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless, and Medplus Health Services.

- BSE:

- Top gainers: Indiabulls Real Estate (up 8.84%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.86%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.36%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.68%), and Balrampur Chini Mills (up 6.30%).

- Top losers: Berger Paints India (down 8.41%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 4.50%), KSB (down 4.35%), PNB Housing Finance (down 4.04%), and Aia Engineering (down 3.50%).

- NSE:

- Top gainers: Indiabulls Real Estate (up 9.32%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (up 7.72%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports (up 7.45%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (up 6.66%), and Balrampur Chini Mills (up 6.26%).

- Top losers: Berger Paints India (down 8.65%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 5.33%), Brightcom Group (down 4.95%), KSB (down 4.40%), and PNB Housing Finance (down 4.11%).

