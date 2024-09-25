Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 September, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today: Market Overview**

The Nifty index closed at 25,940.4, reflecting an increase of 0.25%. Throughout the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 26,032.8 and a low of 25,871.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 85,247.42 and 84,743.04, ultimately closing at 84,914.04, which represents a gain of 0.3% and is 255.83 points above the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing down by 0.46%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,440.05, marking a decline of 82.3 points or 0.42%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over varying time frames:

- **In the last week:** 2.52%

- **In the last month:** 4.03%

- **In the last three months:** 9.68%

- **In the last six months:** 18.24%

- **In the last year:** 32.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.91%), Axis Bank (up 2.30%), NTPC (up 1.87%), Grasim Industries (up 1.63%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.25%). Conversely, the top losers included LTI Mindtree (down 3.81%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.10%), Tata Consumer (down 1.82%), Tata Motors (down 1.40%), and Titan Company (down 1.26%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 53,968.6, having reached an intraday high of 54,141.3 and a low of 53,792.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- **In the last week:** 2.57%

- **In the last month:** 5.79%

- **In the last three months:** 2.85%

- **In the last six months:** 16.11%

- **In the last year:** 20.87%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.91%), Axis Bank (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 1.94%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.10%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.91%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.21%), Tata Motors (down 1.39%), Titan Company (down 0.93%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.92%), State Bank of India (down 0.68%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.91%), Axis Bank (up 2.30%), NTPC (up 1.87%), Grasim Industries (up 1.63%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.25%).

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 3.81%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.10%), Tata Consumer (down 1.82%), Tata Motors (down 1.40%), Titan Company (down 1.26%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Godrej Properties, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, L&T Finance.

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Oracle Financial Services Software, Vodafone Idea, Balkrishna Industries, Indus Towers.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Five Star Business Finance, Piramal Pharma, CEAT, KEC International, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical.

Top Losers: Indian Energy Exchange, CIE Automotive India, NMDC Steel, Cochin Shipyard, IIFL Finance.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Eclerx Services (up 5.76%), HEG (up 5.36%), Tata Communications (up 5.18%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 5.14%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.07%).

Top Losers: PB Fintech (down 6.30%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 4.97%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.42%), Indian Energy Exchange (down 4.30%), Dabur India (down 4.28%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.73%), Eclerx Services (up 5.67%), HEG (up 5.39%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 5.23%), Tata Communications (up 5.18%).