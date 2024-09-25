Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 September, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 September, 2024: Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 255.83 points, or 0.3, to settle at 84914.04, while the Nifty gained 63.75 points, or 0.25, to close at 25940.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **The Top Gainers and Losers Today: Market Overview**

The Nifty index closed at 25,940.4, reflecting an increase of 0.25%. Throughout the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 26,032.8 and a low of 25,871.35. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within a range of 85,247.42 and 84,743.04, ultimately closing at 84,914.04, which represents a gain of 0.3% and is 255.83 points above the opening price.

The midcap index underperformed compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 finishing down by 0.46%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged, as evidenced by the Nifty Small Cap 100, which ended at 19,440.05, marking a decline of 82.3 points or 0.42%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated the following returns over varying time frames:

- **In the last week:** 2.52%

- **In the last month:** 4.03%

- **In the last three months:** 9.68%

- **In the last six months:** 18.24%

- **In the last year:** 32.24%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.91%), Axis Bank (up 2.30%), NTPC (up 1.87%), Grasim Industries (up 1.63%), and Bajaj Finserv (up 1.25%). Conversely, the top losers included LTI Mindtree (down 3.81%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.10%), Tata Consumer (down 1.82%), Tata Motors (down 1.40%), and Titan Company (down 1.26%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 53,968.6, having reached an intraday high of 54,141.3 and a low of 53,792.85. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- **In the last week:** 2.57%

- **In the last month:** 5.79%

- **In the last three months:** 2.85%

- **In the last six months:** 16.11%

- **In the last year:** 20.87%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on September 25, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.91%), Axis Bank (up 2.18%), NTPC (up 1.94%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.10%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.91%).

Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 2.21%), Tata Motors (down 1.39%), Titan Company (down 0.93%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.92%), State Bank of India (down 0.68%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India (up 3.91%), Axis Bank (up 2.30%), NTPC (up 1.87%), Grasim Industries (up 1.63%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.25%).

Top Losers: LTI Mindtree (down 3.81%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.10%), Tata Consumer (down 1.82%), Tata Motors (down 1.40%), Titan Company (down 1.26%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Tata Communications, Godrej Properties, Alkem Laboratories, Oberoi Realty, L&T Finance.

Top Losers: Max Healthcare Institute, Oracle Financial Services Software, Vodafone Idea, Balkrishna Industries, Indus Towers.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Five Star Business Finance, Piramal Pharma, CEAT, KEC International, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemical.

Top Losers: Indian Energy Exchange, CIE Automotive India, NMDC Steel, Cochin Shipyard, IIFL Finance.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Eclerx Services (up 5.76%), HEG (up 5.36%), Tata Communications (up 5.18%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 5.14%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.07%).

Top Losers: PB Fintech (down 6.30%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 4.97%), Nanavati Ventures (down 4.42%), Indian Energy Exchange (down 4.30%), Dabur India (down 4.28%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 5.73%), Eclerx Services (up 5.67%), HEG (up 5.39%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 5.23%), Tata Communications (up 5.18%).

Top Losers: PB Fintech (down 6.35%), SBFC Finance (down 4.54%), Glenmark Life Sciences (down 4.49%), Astrazeneca Pharma India (down 4.43%), Dabur India (down 4.40%).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.