Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 April, 2024: Tech Mahindra, Divis Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty index closed at 22570.35, a decrease of 0.67% compared to the previous day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22620.4 and a low of 22385.55. Similarly, the Sensex traded between 74515.91 and 73616.65, closing 0.82% lower at 74339.44, which was 609.28 points below the opening price.

In contrast, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.85% higher. The Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed, ending at 16886.8, an increase of 94.5 points or 0.56%.

Over different time periods, the Nifty 50 has provided the following returns: 1.18% in the last 1 week, 1.83% in the last 1 month, 3.08% in the last 3 months, 18.83% in the last 6 months, and 25.79% in the last 1 year.

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Tech Mahindra (up 7.43%), Divis Laboratories (up 4.49%), LTI Mindtree (up 3.31%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.74%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.00%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 7.73%), Bajaj Finserv (down 3.52%), Indusind Bank (down 3.32%), Nestle India (down 3.12%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.48%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 48494.95, with an intraday high of 48679.65 and a low of 48088.25. The Bank Nifty has provided the following performance over different time periods: 1.22% in the last 1 week, 3.33% in the last 1 month, 5.97% in the last 3 months, 13.89% in the last 6 months, and 12.43% in the last 1 year.

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Tech Mahindra (up 7.34%), Wipro (up 0.79%), ITC (up 0.56%), Ultratech Cement (up 0.53%), and Titan Company (up 0.33%). The top losers in the Sensex were Bajaj Finance (down 7.73%), Bajaj Finserv (down 3.55%), Indusind Bank (down 3.36%), Nestle India (down 3.08%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.11%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were GMR Airports Infrastructure, Container Corporation Of India, Dixon Technologies (India), Oracle Financial Services Software, and Ashok Leyland. The top losers were L&T Technology Services, L&T FINANCE ORD, Max Financial Services, ACC, and Au Small Finance Bank.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were NLC India, Five Star Business Finance, Exide Industries, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, and Century Textiles & Industries. The top losers were Olectra Greentech, Tanla Platforms, Apar Industries, JBM Auto, and Tejas Networks.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Zensar Technologies (up 7.96%), NLC India (up 7.50%), The New India Assurance Company (up 7.39%), Tech Mahindra (up 7.34%), and Engineers India (up 6.71%). The top losers were L&T Technology Services (down 7.78%), Bajaj Finance (down 7.73%), KSB (down 5.12%), IFB Industries (down 5.11%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 4.99%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Glenmark Life Sciences (up 8.59%), Zensar Technologies (up 8.01%), The New India Assurance Company (up 7.84%), Westlife Development (up 7.76%), and Tech Mahindra (up 7.43%). The top losers were L&T Technology Services (down 7.81%), Bajaj Finance (down 7.73%), KSB (down 5.21%), CSB Bank (down 5.14%), and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com (down 5.00%).

Source: Livemint.com

