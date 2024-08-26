Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 August, 2024: Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 611.9 points, or 0.75, to settle at 81086.21, while the Nifty gained 187.45 points, or 0.76, to close at 24823.15.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Trade Now
Top Gainers and Losers today
Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24823.15, up by 0.76%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 25043.8 and a low of 24874.7. The Sensex traded within the range of 81824.27 and 81278.44, closing 0.75% higher at 81086.21, which was 611.9 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.58% higher. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19079.25, up by 53.0 points and 0.28% higher.

Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.77%

- In the last 1 Month: 0.7%

- In the last 3 Months: 9.05%

- In the last 6 Months: 13.05%

- In the last 1 Year: 29.53%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 3.90%), HCL Technologies (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.21%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.82%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.81%). The top losers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.18%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.76%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.59%), Eicher Motors (down 0.59%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.48%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50933.45, with an intraday high of 51317.85 and a low of 51061.55. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 1.56%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.28%

- In the last 3 Months: 3.8%

- In the last 6 Months: 9.83%

- In the last 1 Year: 14.97%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 26 Aug, 2024:

Sensex:

**Top Gainers:** HCL Technologies (up 3.47%), NTPC (up 3.22%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.50%), Titan Company (up 1.71%)

**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.45%), Nestle India (down 0.42%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.26%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.19%)

Nifty:

**Top Gainers:** Hindalco Industries (up 3.90%), HCL Technologies (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.21%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.82%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.81%)

**Top Losers:** Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.18%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.76%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.59%), Eicher Motors (down 0.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.48%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

**Top Gainers:** Steel Authority Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, NMDC, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems

**Top Losers:** Suzlon Energy, Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank

Nifty Small Cap 100:

**Top Gainers:** Honasa Consumer, BLS International Services, National Aluminium Company, Birlasoft, Affle India

**Top Losers:** Great Eastern Shipping Company, Redington India, HFCL, Firstsource Solutions, Housing & Urban Development Corporation

BSE:

**Top Gainers:** Tata Elxsi (up 8.88%), Aarti Drugs (up 7.57%), PB Fintech (up 7.08%), Quess Corp (up 6.72%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 5.55%)

**Top Losers:** Zydus Lifesciences (down 5.96%), Uflex (down 5.53%), One 97 Communications (down 4.41%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 3.77%), Polyplex Corporation (down 3.44%)

NSE:

**Top Gainers:** Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 9.14%), Honasa Consumer (up 8.59%), Tata Elxsi (up 8.39%), PB Fintech (up 7.91%), BLS International Services (up 7.16%)

**Top Losers:** Zydus Lifesciences (down 5.96%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 5.24%), One 97 Communications (down 4.41%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 3.77%), PCBL (down 3.32%)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$170 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

2 of 7Read Full Story
$15.5 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

5 of 7Read Full Story
9

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 04:03 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Gainers and Losers today on 26 August, 2024: Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

155.65
03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.97%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,725.65
03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
12.3 (0.26%)

State Bank Of India

815.35
03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.1 (0.01%)

Bharat Electronics

306.60
03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.55 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Elxsi

7,715.95
03:42 PM | 26 AUG 2024
629.55 (8.88%)

Honasa Consumer

507.40
03:51 PM | 26 AUG 2024
38.2 (8.14%)

BLS International Services

425.90
03:46 PM | 26 AUG 2024
28.75 (7.24%)

PB Fintech

1,804.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
119.25 (7.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue