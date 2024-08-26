Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 August, 2024: Hindalco Industries, HCL Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Hero Motocorp among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The **Top Gainers and Losers** Today: The Nifty closed at 24823.15, up by 0.76%. During the day, Nifty touched a high of 25043.8 and a low of 24874.7. The Sensex traded within the range of 81824.27 and 81278.44, closing 0.75% higher at 81086.21, which was 611.9 points above the opening price.
The Midcap index underperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.58% higher. Small-cap stocks also underperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 19079.25, up by 53.0 points and 0.28% higher.
Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.77%
- In the last 1 Month: 0.7%
- In the last 3 Months: 9.05%
- In the last 6 Months: 13.05%
- In the last 1 Year: 29.53%
Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today
The top gainers in the Nifty index were Hindalco Industries (up 3.90%), HCL Technologies (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.21%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.82%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.81%). The top losers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.18%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.76%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.59%), Eicher Motors (down 0.59%), and Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.48%).
The Bank Nifty ended at 50933.45, with an intraday high of 51317.85 and a low of 51061.55. The performance of the Bank Nifty is as follows:
- In the last 1 Week: 1.56%
- In the last 1 Month: -0.28%
- In the last 3 Months: 3.8%
- In the last 6 Months: 9.83%
- In the last 1 Year: 14.97%
Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on 26 Aug, 2024:
Sensex:
**Top Gainers:** HCL Technologies (up 3.47%), NTPC (up 3.22%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.84%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.50%), Titan Company (up 1.71%)
**Top Losers:** Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.45%), Nestle India (down 0.42%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.26%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 0.19%)
Nifty:
**Top Gainers:** Hindalco Industries (up 3.90%), HCL Technologies (up 3.49%), NTPC (up 3.21%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.82%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 2.81%)
**Top Losers:** Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 1.18%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.76%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 0.59%), Eicher Motors (down 0.59%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.48%)
Nifty MidCap 50:
**Top Gainers:** Steel Authority Of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, NMDC, Indian Hotels Company, Persistent Systems
**Top Losers:** Suzlon Energy, Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank
Nifty Small Cap 100:
**Top Gainers:** Honasa Consumer, BLS International Services, National Aluminium Company, Birlasoft, Affle India
**Top Losers:** Great Eastern Shipping Company, Redington India, HFCL, Firstsource Solutions, Housing & Urban Development Corporation
BSE:
**Top Gainers:** Tata Elxsi (up 8.88%), Aarti Drugs (up 7.57%), PB Fintech (up 7.08%), Quess Corp (up 6.72%), Caplin Point Laboratories (up 5.55%)
**Top Losers:** Zydus Lifesciences (down 5.96%), Uflex (down 5.53%), One 97 Communications (down 4.41%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 3.77%), Polyplex Corporation (down 3.44%)
NSE:
**Top Gainers:** Motilal Oswal Financial Services (up 9.14%), Honasa Consumer (up 8.59%), Tata Elxsi (up 8.39%), PB Fintech (up 7.91%), BLS International Services (up 7.16%)
**Top Losers:** Zydus Lifesciences (down 5.96%), Syrma SGS Technology (down 5.24%), One 97 Communications (down 4.41%), Ajanta Pharmaceuticals (down 3.77%), PCBL (down 3.32%)