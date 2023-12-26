Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 229.84 points, or 0.32, to settle at 71106.96, while the Nifty gained 91.95 points, or 0.43, to close at 21349.4.
The Nifty closed at 21349.4, up by 0.43% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21477.15 and a low of 21329.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71471.29 and 71012.08 and closed 0.32% higher at 71106.96, which was 229.84 points above the opening price.
