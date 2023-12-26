Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here

The Nifty closed at 21349.4, up by 0.43% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21477.15 and a low of 21329.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71471.29 and 71012.08 and closed 0.32% higher at 71106.96, which was 229.84 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.52% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 14846.05, up by 20.4 points and 0.14% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown the following performances:

- In the last 1 week: -0.07%

- In the last 1 month: 7.79%

- In the last 3 months: 9.02%

- In the last 6 months: 14.7%

- In the last 1 year: 19.01%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 4.56%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.35%), NTPC (up 2.25%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.03%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.71%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 1.82%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.60%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%), and Tata Motors (down 0.71%).

The bank nifty ended at 47491.85, with an intraday high of 47838.45 and a low of 47411.65. The bank nifty has shown the following performances:

- In the last 1 week: -0.34%

- In the last 1 month: 8.72%

- In the last 3 months: 6.91%

- In the last 6 months: 9.32%

- In the last 1 year: 11.91%

In the trading session on December 26, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.65%), Wipro (up 1.59%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.35%), and Tata Steel (up 1.27%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.81%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.42%), Infosys (down 1.12%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.80%), and Tata Motors (down 0.68%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 4.56%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.35%), NTPC (up 2.25%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.03%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.71%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.82%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.60%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%), and Tata Motors (down 0.71%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, REC, Bharat Forge, and Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Bharat Dynamics, Allcargo Logistics, Fine Organic Industries, HFCL, and Laxmi Organic Industries

Top Losers: RBL Bank, PVR Inox, Brightcom Group, Chemplast Sanmar, and Cyient

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.97%), Bharat Dynamics (up 7.69%), Tata Chemicals (up 7.04%), Saregama India (up 5.87%), and Aarti Industries (up 5.84%)

Top Losers: RBL Bank (down 4.38%), Vmart Retail (down 3.82%), Home First Finance Company India (down 3.53%), Zomato (down 2.69%), and Manappuram Finance (down 2.66%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Bharat Dynamics (up 7.86%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.85%), Tata Chemicals (up 7.06%), Saregama India (up 5.83%), and Aarti Industries (up 5.77%)

Top Losers: RBL Bank (down 4.37%), Kaynes Technology India (down 4.02%), Vmart Retail (down 3.67%), Home First Finance Company India (down 3.57%), and Mtar Technologies (down 2.77%).

(Source: Livemint)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!