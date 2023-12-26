Hello User
Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2023: Divis Laboratories, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 229.84 points, or 0.32, to settle at 71106.96, while the Nifty gained 91.95 points, or 0.43, to close at 21349.4.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 21349.4, up by 0.43% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 21477.15 and a low of 21329.45. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 71471.29 and 71012.08 and closed 0.32% higher at 71106.96, which was 229.84 points above the opening price.

In terms of performance, the Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.52% higher. However, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 14846.05, up by 20.4 points and 0.14% higher.

Looking at the returns of the Nifty 50, it has shown the following performances:

- In the last 1 week: -0.07%

- In the last 1 month: 7.79%

- In the last 3 months: 9.02%

- In the last 6 months: 14.7%

- In the last 1 year: 19.01%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Divis Laboratories (up 4.56%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.35%), NTPC (up 2.25%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.03%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.71%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Bajaj Finance (down 1.82%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.60%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%), and Tata Motors (down 0.71%).

The bank nifty ended at 47491.85, with an intraday high of 47838.45 and a low of 47411.65. The bank nifty has shown the following performances:

- In the last 1 week: -0.34%

- In the last 1 month: 8.72%

- In the last 3 months: 6.91%

- In the last 6 months: 9.32%

- In the last 1 year: 11.91%

In the trading session on December 26, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: NTPC (up 2.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.65%), Wipro (up 1.59%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 1.35%), and Tata Steel (up 1.27%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.81%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.42%), Infosys (down 1.12%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.80%), and Tata Motors (down 0.68%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Divis Laboratories (up 4.56%), Hero Motocorp (up 3.35%), NTPC (up 2.25%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.03%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.71%)

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance (down 1.82%), Bajaj Finserve (down 1.60%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.74%), and Tata Motors (down 0.71%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, NMDC, REC, Bharat Forge, and Dalmia Bharat

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Vodafone Idea, Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Persistent Systems

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Bharat Dynamics, Allcargo Logistics, Fine Organic Industries, HFCL, and Laxmi Organic Industries

Top Losers: RBL Bank, PVR Inox, Brightcom Group, Chemplast Sanmar, and Cyient

BSE:

Top Gainers: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.97%), Bharat Dynamics (up 7.69%), Tata Chemicals (up 7.04%), Saregama India (up 5.87%), and Aarti Industries (up 5.84%)

Top Losers: RBL Bank (down 4.38%), Vmart Retail (down 3.82%), Home First Finance Company India (down 3.53%), Zomato (down 2.69%), and Manappuram Finance (down 2.66%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Bharat Dynamics (up 7.86%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 7.85%), Tata Chemicals (up 7.06%), Saregama India (up 5.83%), and Aarti Industries (up 5.77%)

Top Losers: RBL Bank (down 4.37%), Kaynes Technology India (down 4.02%), Vmart Retail (down 3.67%), Home First Finance Company India (down 3.57%), and Mtar Technologies (down 2.77%).

(Source: Livemint)

