Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 0.39 points, or 0.0, to settle at 78472.87, while the Nifty gained 22.55 points, or 0.1, to close at 23727.65.

The stock market witnessed a mixed performance on December 26, 2024, with the Nifty index closing at 23727.65, reflecting an increase of 0.1%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23854.5 and a low of 23653.6. Conversely, the Sensex traded within a range of 78898.37 to 78191.31, ultimately closing at 78472.87, which represents a decline of 0.0% and is 0.39 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.23% higher. In contrast, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18732.65, down by 4.0 points or 0.02%. Over various time frames, the Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns: a decline of 0.83% over the past week, a decrease of 1.82% over the past month, a drop of 9.39% over the past three months, a slight decline of 0.48% over the past six months, and an increase of 10.79% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.59%), Shriram Finance (up 1.52%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.48%). Conversely, the top losers included Asian Paints (down 0.95%), Titan Company (down 0.91%), JSW Steel (down 0.80%), Grasim Industries (down 0.79%), and Nestle India (down 0.78%). The Bank Nifty concluded the trading day at 51233.0, having recorded an intraday high of 51740.0 and a low of 50951.8. In terms of performance, the Bank Nifty has shown the following returns: a decline of 0.79% over the past week, a decrease of 1.96% over the past month, a drop of 5.9% over the past three months, a decrease of 3.22% over the past six months, and an increase of 7.22% over the past year.

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 26, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.57%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.49%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.31%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.97%), Tata Motors (up 0.60%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.05%), Asian Paints (down 1.00%), Nestle India (down 0.75%), Reliance Industries (down 0.56%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.44%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.59%), Shriram Finance (up 1.52%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.48%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 0.95%), Titan Company (down 0.91%), JSW Steel (down 0.80%), Grasim Industries (down 0.79%), Nestle India (down 0.78%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Voltas, Phoenix Mills, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: SBI Cards & Payment Services, Au Small Finance Bank, L&T FINANCE, Astral, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Amber Enterprises India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Five Star Business Finance, Blue Star, Himadri Speciality Chemical

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper, Finolex Cables, Titagarh Rail Systems, ITI, NMDC Steel

BSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.77%), Amber Enterprises India (up 8.27%), PNC Infratech (up 7.14%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.19%), Clara Industries (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper (down 6.16%), Finolex Cables (down 5.13%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.99%), Aarti Drugs (down 3.84%), Page Industries (down 3.35%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.87%), Amber Enterprises India (up 8.52%), Kfin Technologies (up 7.80%), PNC Infratech (up 7.14%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.22%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper (down 6.22%), Finolex Cables (down 5.49%), Titagarh Rail Systems (down 4.01%), Page Industries (down 3.64%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 3.30%).