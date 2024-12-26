Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 December, 2024: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Titan Company among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 0.39 points, or 0.0, to settle at 78472.87, while the Nifty gained 22.55 points, or 0.1, to close at 23727.65.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The stock market witnessed a mixed performance on December 26, 2024, with the Nifty index closing at 23727.65, reflecting an increase of 0.1%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a peak of 23854.5 and a low of 23653.6. Conversely, the Sensex traded within a range of 78898.37 to 78191.31, ultimately closing at 78472.87, which represents a decline of 0.0% and is 0.39 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing 0.23% higher. In contrast, small-cap stocks lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 ended at 18732.65, down by 4.0 points or 0.02%. Over various time frames, the Nifty 50 has exhibited the following returns: a decline of 0.83% over the past week, a decrease of 1.82% over the past month, a drop of 9.39% over the past three months, a slight decline of 0.48% over the past six months, and an increase of 10.79% over the past year.

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The leading gainers in the Nifty index included Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.59%), Shriram Finance (up 1.52%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.48%). Conversely, the top losers included Asian Paints (down 0.95%), Titan Company (down 0.91%), JSW Steel (down 0.80%), Grasim Industries (down 0.79%), and Nestle India (down 0.78%). The Bank Nifty concluded the trading day at 51233.0, having recorded an intraday high of 51740.0 and a low of 50951.8. In terms of performance, the Bank Nifty has shown the following returns: a decline of 0.79% over the past week, a decrease of 1.96% over the past month, a drop of 5.9% over the past three months, a decrease of 3.22% over the past six months, and an increase of 7.22% over the past year.

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as the top gainers and losers during the trading session on December 26, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.57%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.49%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.31%), Bharti Airtel (up 0.97%), Tata Motors (up 0.60%)

Top Losers: Titan Company (down 1.05%), Asian Paints (down 1.00%), Nestle India (down 0.75%), Reliance Industries (down 0.56%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.44%)

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.22%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.60%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.59%), Shriram Finance (up 1.52%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.48%)

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 0.95%), Titan Company (down 0.91%), JSW Steel (down 0.80%), Grasim Industries (down 0.79%), Nestle India (down 0.78%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Voltas, Phoenix Mills, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oberoi Realty

Top Losers: SBI Cards & Payment Services, Au Small Finance Bank, L&T FINANCE, Astral, APL Apollo Tubes

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Amber Enterprises India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Five Star Business Finance, Blue Star, Himadri Speciality Chemical

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper, Finolex Cables, Titagarh Rail Systems, ITI, NMDC Steel

BSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.77%), Amber Enterprises India (up 8.27%), PNC Infratech (up 7.14%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.19%), Clara Industries (up 4.99%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper (down 6.16%), Finolex Cables (down 5.13%), Achyut Healthcare (down 4.99%), Aarti Drugs (down 3.84%), Page Industries (down 3.35%)

NSE:

Top Gainers: Godfrey Phillips India (up 8.87%), Amber Enterprises India (up 8.52%), Kfin Technologies (up 7.80%), PNC Infratech (up 7.14%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 5.22%)

Top Losers: Hindustan Copper (down 6.22%), Finolex Cables (down 5.49%), Titagarh Rail Systems (down 4.01%), Page Industries (down 3.64%), Vardhaman Textiles (down 3.30%).

These trends highlight the ongoing dynamics within the stock market as investors navigate varying performance across different indices and sectors.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.