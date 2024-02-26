Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 February, 2024: Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 352.67 points, or -0.48, to settle at 73142.8, while the Nifty lost 90.65 points, or -0.41, to close at 22212.7.

The Nifty closed at 22,212.7, down by 0.41% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22,202.15 and a low of 22,075.15. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded between 73,092.26 and 72,666.82, closing 0.48% down at 73,142.8, which was 352.67 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.6% down. However, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 16,175.2, down by 42.05 points and 0.26% lower.

In terms of returns, the Nifty 50 has seen the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 0.02%

- In the last 1 month: 1.79%

- In the last 3 months: 11.25%

- In the last 6 months: 14.61%

- In the last 1 year: 27.22%

The top gainers in the Nifty index today were Larsen & Toubro (up 2.43%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.07%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.66%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.49%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.49%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Asian Paints (down 3.94%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 2.81%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.57%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.94%), and Tata Steel (down 1.93%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46,811.75, with an intraday high of 46,893.15 and a low of 46,513.55. The Bank Nifty's performance over different periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.06%

- In the last 1 month: 2.46%

- In the last 3 months: 6.11%

- In the last 6 months: 4.65%

- In the last 1 year: 15.52%

In today's trading session on February 26, 2024, the following stocks were the top gainers and losers in various indices:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.36%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 1.97%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.38%), HDFC Bank (up 0.10%), and Nestle India (up 0.08%).

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 3.90%), Tata Steel (down 1.99%), Titan Company (down 1.95%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.82%), and Bharti Airtel (down 1.46%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro (up 2.43%), Power Grid Corporation Of India (up 2.07%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.66%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.49%), and SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.49%).

Top Losers: Asian Paints (down 3.94%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 2.81%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.57%), Divis Laboratories (down 1.94%), and Tata Steel (down 1.93%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Bharat Forge, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Tata Communications, and Indus Towers.

Top Losers: Alkem Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Steel Authority Of India, Cummins India, and Bandhan Bank.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India, Jubilant Ingrevia, Century Textiles & Industries, Intellect Design Arena, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Top Losers: Aegis Logistics, Birlasoft, Global Health, Metropolis Healthcare, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Adani Energy Solutions (up 8.74%), Sobha (up 8.01%), 360 One Wam (up 7.30%), PB Fintech (up 7.09%), and Infibeam Avenues (up 6.65%).

Top Losers: Rain Industries (down 7.90%), Alkem Laboratories (down 6.63%), The New India Assurance Company (down 4.88%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 4.64%), and General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 4.55%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Data Patterns India (up 8.90%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 8.72%), Sobha (up 8.49%), PB Fintech (up 7.21%), and 360 One Wam (up 6.64%).

Top Losers: Rain Industries (down 7.83%), Alkem Laboratories (down 6.63%), The New India Assurance Company (down 5.04%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (down 4.66%), and General Insurance Corporation Of India (down 4.57%).

