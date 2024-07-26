Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 July, 2024: Shriram Finance, Divis Laboratories, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Nestle India among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 24406.1, marking a gain of 1.76% for the day. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 24861.15 and a low of 24410.9. The Sensex traded between 81427.18 and 80013.6, ultimately closing 1.62% higher at 80039.8. This closing price was 1292.92 points above the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 2.24% higher. On the other hand, the Nifty Small Cap 100 underperformed, ending the day at 18673.05, an increase of 180.95 points or 0.97%.

The Nifty 50 has shown the following returns over different time periods:

- In the last 1 week: 1.3%

- In the last 1 month: 4.11%

- In the last 3 months: 10.84%

- In the last 6 months: 14.32%

- In the last 1 year: 25.64%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Shriram Finance (up 9.18%), Divis Laboratories (up 5.36%), Cipla (up 5.00%), Bharti Airtel (up 4.50%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 4.37%). The top losers in the Nifty index were Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.25%) and Nestle India (down 0.15%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 50888.75, reaching an intraday high of 51398.6 and a low of 50438.3. The performance of the Bank Nifty over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.82%

- In the last 1 month: -2.94%

- In the last 3 months: 6.46%

- In the last 6 months: 12.93%

- In the last 1 year: 11.41%

The top gainers in the Sensex were Bharti Airtel (up 4.51%), Wipro (up 3.59%), Tata Steel (up 3.27%), Infosys (up 2.93%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.91%). The top loser in the Sensex was Nestle India (down 0.07%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Mphasis, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Vodafone Idea, and P I Industries. The top losers were Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Gujarat Gas Company.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Mahanagar Gas, Himadri Speciality Chemical, BLS International Services, and Five Star Business Finance. The top losers were Cyient, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, Data Patterns India, and IRCON International.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Infibeam Avenues, Shriram Finance, Network 18 Media & Investments, Solar Industries India, and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility. The top losers were BASF India, Cyient, Route Mobile, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Sobha.