Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 June, 2024: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 620.73 points, or 0.8, to settle at 78053.52, while the Nifty gained 147.5 points, or 0.62, to close at 23721.3.
Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 23,721.3, recording a gain of 0.62% for the day. The index reached a high of 23,889.9 and a low of 23,670.45 during the trading session. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 78,759.4 and 77,945.94 and closed 0.8% higher at 78,053.52, which was 620.73 points above the opening price.
