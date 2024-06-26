Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 June, 2024: Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Mahindra & Mahindra among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 620.73 points, or 0.8, to settle at 78053.52, while the Nifty gained 147.5 points, or 0.62, to close at 23721.3.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Nifty index closed at 23,721.3, recording a gain of 0.62% for the day. The index reached a high of 23,889.9 and a low of 23,670.45 during the trading session. On the other hand, the Sensex traded between 78,759.4 and 77,945.94 and closed 0.8% higher at 78,053.52, which was 620.73 points above the opening price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 0.41% lower. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also underperformed, ending at 18,242.05, up by 45.95 points or 0.25%.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 1.52%

- In the last 1 month: 4.1%

- In the last 3 months: 8.49%

- In the last 6 months: 11.34%

- In the last 1 year: 27.73%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Reliance Industries (up 4.12%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.15%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.74%), ICICI Bank (up 1.67%), and Grasim Industries (up 1.40%). On the other hand, the top losers in the Nifty index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 2.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.92%), Tata Steel (down 1.78%), and Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 52,606.0, with an intraday high of 52,988.3 and a low of 52,373.7. The Bank Nifty has provided the following performance:

- In the last 1 week: 2.79%

- In the last 1 month: 7.2%

- In the last 3 months: 13.37%

- In the last 6 months: 10.7%

- In the last 1 year: 21.06%

In the Sensex, the top gainers were Reliance Industries (up 4.09%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.07%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.78%), ICICI Bank (up 1.60%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.37%). The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.02%), Tata Steel (down 1.79%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.10%), Titan Company (down 0.86%), and HDFC Bank (down 0.67%).

In the Nifty, the top gainers were Reliance Industries (up 4.12%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.15%), Ultratech Cement (up 2.74%), ICICI Bank (up 1.67%), and Grasim Industries (up 1.40%). The top losers were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (down 2.52%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.92%), Tata Steel (down 1.78%), and Hindalco Industries (down 1.58%).

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Lupin, and Au Small Finance Bank. The top losers were NMDC, Dixon Technologies (India), Oracle Financial Services Softwa, Alkem Laboratories, and Bharat Forge.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Titagarh Rail Systems, Raymond, IIFL Finance, Affle India, and Amber Enterprises India. The top losers were Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Shree Renuka Sugars, Finolex Cables, and Hindustan Copper.

In the BSE, the top gainers were Raymond (up 8.72%), Achyut Healthcare (up 7.78%), IIFL Finance (up 6.76%), Affle India (up 6.34%), and 360 One Wam (up 5.70%). The top losers were Mas Financial Services (down 4.33%), Westlife Development (down 3.78%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 3.52%), NMDC (down 3.39%), and KIOCL (down 3.25%).

In the NSE, the top gainers were Titagarh Rail Systems (up 9.01%), Raymond (up 7.76%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (up 7.27%), IIFL Finance (up 7.27%), and 360 One Wam (up 6.29%). The top losers were CE Info Systems (down 5.70%), Rattanindia Enterprises (down 3.64%), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India (down 3.46%), NMDC (down 3.41%), and Westlife Development (down 3.38%).

