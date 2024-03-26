Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 March, 2024: Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Eicher Motors among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 361.64 points, or -0.5, to settle at 72831.94, while the Nifty lost 92.05 points, or -0.42, to close at 22096.75.

The Nifty closed at 22096.75, down by 0.42% today. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 22073.2 and a low of 21947.55. The Sensex traded between 72705.29 and 72363.03, closing 0.5% down at 72831.94, which was 361.64 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 outperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.08% up. Similarly, the Nifty Small Cap 100 also outperformed the Nifty 50, ending at 15056.75, up by 61.6 points and 0.41% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: 0.85%

- In the last 1 month: -0.53%

- In the last 3 months: 2.62%

- In the last 6 months: 11.89%

- In the last 1 year: 29.54%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bajaj Finance (up 2.21%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.99%), Britannia Industries (up 1.98%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.76%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.45%). On the other hand, the top losers were Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.07%), Eicher Motors (down 1.94%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.86%), Wipro (down 1.49%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.28%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 46863.75, with an intraday high of 46788.35 and a low of 46529.05. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: 0.48%

- In the last 1 month: 0.07%

- In the last 3 months: -2.34%

- In the last 6 months: 4.45%

- In the last 1 year: 18.2%

The top gainers and losers in the Sensex during the trading session on 26 March 2024 were as follows:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.18%), Larsen & Toubro (up 1.38%), NTPC (up 1.32%), Axis Bank (up 0.81%), and Tata Motors (up 0.66%)

- Top losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.07%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.99%), Wipro (down 1.50%), HDFC Bank (down 1.11%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.11%)

Similarly, the top gainers and losers in the Nifty were as follows:

- Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (up 2.21%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.99%), Britannia Industries (up 1.98%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 1.76%), and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.45%)

- Top losers: Power Grid Corporation Of India (down 2.07%), Eicher Motors (down 1.94%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.86%), Wipro (down 1.49%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.28%)

In the Nifty MidCap 50, the top gainers were Max Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Indus Towers, Alkem Laboratories, and Gujarat Gas Company. The top losers were Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Abbott India, United Breweries, Bata India, and Mphasis.

In the Nifty Small Cap 100, the top gainers were Finolex Cables, Triveni Turbines, BSE, Hindustan Copper, and Kalyan Jewellers India. The top losers were JBM Auto, Laxmi Organic Industries, IIFL Finance, Tanla Platforms, and Latent View Analytics.

Regarding the BSE, the top gainers were Finolex Cables (up 9.75%), Torrent Power (up 9.64%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 9.33%), Triveni Turbines (up 7.17%), and Phoenix Mills (up 6.35%). The top losers were Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Timken India (down 4.86%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.69%), Sterlite Technologies (down 4.28%), and Garware Technical Fibres (down 4.02%).

Lastly, in the NSE, the top gainers were Torrent Power (up 9.45%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (up 9.30%), Finolex Cables (up 8.72%), Triveni Turbines (up 7.02%), and Dr. Lal Pathlabs (up 6.52%). The top losers were Tata Investment Corporation (down 5.00%), Sumitomo Chemical India (down 4.63%), JBM Auto (down 4.05%), Laxmi Organic Industries (down 4.04%), and Sterlite Technologies (down 4.03%).

