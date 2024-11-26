Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 November, 2024: Shriram Finance, Britannia Industries, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 105.79 points, or -0.13, to settle at 80109.85, while the Nifty lost 27.4 points, or -0.11, to close at 24221.9.

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Top Gainers And Losers Today: The Nifty Index concluded at 24,221.9, reflecting a decline of 0.11%. Throughout the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 24,343.3 and a low of 24,125.4. The Sensex experienced fluctuations within the range of 80,482.36 and 79,798.67, ultimately closing 0.13% lower at 80,109.85, which is 105.79 points below its opening price.

The Midcap index exhibited stronger performance compared to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising by 0.2%. Small-cap stocks also outperformed the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 18,115.85, marking an increase of 149.45 points or 0.82%.

The Nifty 50's returns over various time periods are as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 2.92%

- In the last 1 Month: -0.55%

- In the last 3 Months: -3.22%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.55%

- In the last 1 Year: 21.69%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

The top gainers within the Nifty index included Shriram Finance (up 3.34%), Britannia Industries (up 2.24%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.90%), Asian Paints (up 1.84%), and Infosys (up 1.82%). Conversely, the top losers were Adani Enterprises (down 4.74%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.25%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.01%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.94%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.07%). The Bank Nifty concluded at 52,207.5, with an intraday high of 52,555.5 and a low of 51,999.75. The performance of the Bank Nifty over various time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 Week: 3.13%

- In the last 1 Month: 1.86%

- In the last 3 Months: 2.08%

- In the last 6 Months: 5.94%

- In the last 1 Year: 18.98%

Here is the list of stocks that were identified as top gainers and losers during the trading session on November 26, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Asian Paints (up 1.79%), Infosys (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.08%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.85%), and Reliance Industries (up 0.60%).

Top Losers: Ultratech Cement (down 3.07%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.48%), NTPC (down 1.90%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.87%), and Tata Motors (down 1.70%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Shriram Finance (up 3.34%), Britannia Industries (up 2.24%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.90%), Asian Paints (up 1.84%), and Infosys (up 1.82%).

Top Losers: Adani Enterprises (down 4.74%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (down 3.25%), Bajaj Auto (down 3.01%), Ultratech Cement (down 2.94%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 2.07%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Marico, and PB Fintech.

Top Losers: Lupin, Sundaram Finance, HDFC Asset Management Company, Cummins India, and Oracle Financial Services Software.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Sonata Software, Triveni Turbines, Shree Renuka Sugars, Cochin Shipyard, and Creditaccess Grameen.

Top Losers: Raymond, Titagarh Rail Systems, Canfin Homes, Jyothy Labs, and Aditya Birla Real Estate.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Piramal Enterprises (up 8.08%), Triveni Turbines (up 7.91%), Capri Global Capital (up 7.89%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.88%), and Sonata Software (up 7.81%).

Top Losers: Poly Medicure (down 7.58%), Adani Green Energy (down 7.05%), DCM Shriram (down 5.48%), Fortis Healthcare (down 5.16%), and Emami (down 4.79%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Capri Global Capital (up 8.68%), Sonata Software (up 8.21%), Piramal Enterprises (up 8.16%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.89%), and Triveni Turbines (up 7.83%).

Top Losers: Poly Medicure (down 7.94%), Adani Green Energy (down 7.25%), BSE (down 5.46%), DCM Shriram (down 5.24%), and Fortis Healthcare (down 4.76%).