Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers and losers today on 26 October, 2023: Axis Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top gainers and losers today on 26 October, 2023: Axis Bank, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 900.91 points, or -1.41, to settle at 64049.06, while the Nifty lost 264.9 points, or -1.39, to close at 19122.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

The Nifty closed at 19,122.15, down by 1.39%. Throughout the day, the Nifty reached a high of 19,041.7 and a low of 18,837.85. The Sensex traded within the range of 63,774.16 and 63,092.98, closing 1.41% down at 64,049.06, which was 900.91 points below the opening price.

The Nifty Midcap 50 underperformed the Nifty 50, closing 1.57% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 12,433.5, down by 42.8 points and 0.34% lower.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -3.9%

- In the last 1 month: -4.1%

- In the last 3 months: -4.65%

- In the last 6 months: 5.87%

- In the last 1 year: 6.33%

In the Nifty index, the top gainers were Axis Bank (up 1.74%), ITC (up 0.38%), HCL Technologies (up 0.23%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.16%), and Indusind Bank (up 0.14%). The top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4.02%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.54%), UPL (down 3.29%), Asian Paints (down 3.28%), and Bajaj Finserve (down 3.19%).

The Bank Nifty ended at 42,832.0, with an intraday high of 42,716.2 and a low of 42,105.4. The Bank Nifty's performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -3.35%

- In the last 1 month: -5.23%

- In the last 3 months: -8.19%

- In the last 6 months: -1.26%

- In the last 1 year: 2.4%

During the trading session on October 26, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices were as follows:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Axis Bank (up 1.74%), ITC (up 0.35%), HCL Technologies (up 0.20%), Indusind Bank (up 0.10%), and NTPC (up 0.09%)

Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4.06%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.54%), Asian Paints (down 3.36%), Bajaj Finserve (down 3.16%), and Nestle India (down 2.81%)

Nifty:

Top gainers: Axis Bank (up 1.74%), ITC (up 0.38%), HCL Technologies (up 0.23%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (up 0.16%), and Indusind Bank (up 0.14%)

Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4.02%), Bajaj Finance (down 3.54%), UPL (down 3.29%), Asian Paints (down 3.28%), and Bajaj Finserve (down 3.19%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top gainers: Trent, Voltas, Escorts Kubota, Container Corporation Of India, and Punjab National Bank

Top losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, Honeywell Automation India, and Power Finance Corp

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top gainers: Sonata Software, Brightcom Group, Angel One, KEC International, and Radico Khaitan

Top losers: Welspun India, Delta Corp, M M T C, Sunteck Realty, and Computer Age Management Services

BSE:

Top gainers: Sonata Software (up 8.75%), JSW Energy (up 6.76%), Sona Blw Precision Forgings (up 6.69%), Swan Energy (up 6.32%), and Rajesh Exports (up 6.12%)

Top losers: Welspun India (down 7.45%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 6.83%), Delta Corp (down 5.38%), M M T C (down 4.99%), and SIS (down 4.83%)

NSE:

Top gainers: Sonata Software (up 8.23%), JSW Energy (up 6.74%), Sona Blw Precision Forgings (up 6.51%), Rajesh Exports (up 6.14%), and Swan Energy (up 6.06%)

Top losers: Welspun India (down 7.31%), Aster DM Healthcare (down 6.26%), Delta Corp (down 5.45%), M M T C (down 4.97%), and Supreme Industries (down 4.80%).

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 04:03 PM IST
