Top gainers and losers today on 26 September, 2023: Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Indusind Bank, Cipla among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex lost 78.22 points, or -0.12, to settle at 66023.69, while the Nifty lost 9.85 points, or -0.05, to close at 19674.55.

The Nifty closed at 19674.55, down by 0.05%. Throughout the day, the Nifty experienced a high of 19699.35 and a low of 19637.45. Similarly, the Sensex traded between the range of 66078.26 and 65865.63, closing 0.12% down at 66023.69, which was 78.22 points below the opening price.

In comparison to the Nifty 50, the Midcap index underperformed and closed 0.4% down. On the other hand, small cap stocks outperformed the Nifty 50, with the Nifty small cap 100 ending at 12481.55, up by 70.6 points and 0.57% higher.

The Nifty 50 has provided the following returns:

- In the last 1 week: -1.19%

- In the last 1 month: 1.86%

- In the last 3 months: 5.21%

- In the last 6 months: 15.78%

- In the last 1 year: 15.57%

The top gainers in the Nifty index were Eicher Motors (up 2.52%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.01%), Nestle India (up 1.62%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.27%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.21%). Conversely, the top losers in the Nifty index were Indusind Bank (down 1.37%), Cipla (down 1.33%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.32%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.14%), and Adani Enterprises (down 0.97%).

The bank nifty closed at 44766.1, experiencing an intraday high of 44773.8 and a low of 44532.45. The bank nifty performance over different time periods is as follows:

- In the last 1 week: -1.66%

- In the last 1 month: 0.31%

- In the last 3 months: 2.27%

- In the last 6 months: 13.19%

- In the last 1 year: 15.58%

According to the trading session on September 26, 2023, the top gainers and losers in various indices are as follows:

Sensex:

- Top Gainers: Nestle India (up 1.45%), Tata Steel (up 1.18%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.67%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.52%), HDFC Bank (up 0.39%)

- Top Losers: Tech Mahindra (down 1.30%), Indusind Bank (down 1.29%), Infosys (down 1.00%), Asian Paints (down 0.89%), ICICI Bank (down 0.83%)

Nifty:

- Top Gainers: Eicher Motors (up 2.52%), Hero Motocorp (up 2.01%), Nestle India (up 1.62%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.27%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.21%)

- Top Losers: Indusind Bank (down 1.37%), Cipla (down 1.33%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.32%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 1.14%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.97%)

Nifty MidCap 50:

- Top Gainers: Vodafone Idea, Astral, IDFC First Bank, Tata Communications, Au Small Finance Bank

- Top Losers: Shriram Finance, Mphasis, Aurobindo Pharma, Coforge, Bharat Forge

Nifty Small Cap 100:

- Top Gainers: Kalyan Jewellers India, Brightcom Group, Jindal Stainless, Indian Overseas Bank, Bharat Dynamics

- Top Losers: Sobha, Sonata Software, M M T C, Balrampur Chini Mills, Rail Vikas Nigam

BSE:

- Top Gainers: NCC (up 7.21%), Vodafone Idea (up 6.98%), Apar Industries (up 6.90%), Jyothy Labs (up 6.48%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 6.10%)

- Top Losers: HLE Glascoat (down 8.23%), TVS Holdings (down 3.93%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 3.46%), GR Infraprojects (down 3.35%), Shriram Finance (down 3.04%)

NSE:

- Top Gainers: NCC (up 7.12%), Vodafone Idea (up 7.08%), Mtar Technologies (up 6.89%), Apar Industries (up 6.73%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 6.05%)

- Top Losers: GR Infraprojects (down 3.54%), Indiabulls Real Estate (down 3.50%), Shriram Finance (down 3.13%), Sobha (down 3.00%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 2.97%)

