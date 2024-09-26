Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 September, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim Industries, Cipla, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 26,004.15, reflecting an increase of 0.81%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 26,250.9 and a low of 25,998.4. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 85,930.43 and 85,106.74, ultimately closing up 0.78% at 85,169.87, which represents a gain of 666.25 points from the opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by only 0.2%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,357.75, down by 96.45 points, marking a decline of 0.5%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated notable returns over various time frames:

- In the last week: 3.12%

- In the last month: 4.79%

- In the last three months: 9.8%

- In the last six months: 19.1%

- In the last year: 33.27%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.68%), Grasim Industries (up 3.15%), Tata Motors (up 3.07%), Shriram Finance (up 2.96%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.91%). Conversely, the top losers included Cipla (down 1.30%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.17%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.84%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.61%), and NTPC (down 0.34%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 54,101.65, having reached an intraday high of 54,467.35 and a low of 54,010.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: 2.42%

- In the last month: 6.21%

- In the last three months: 2.75%

- In the last six months: 16.57%

- In the last year: 21.73%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 26, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.76%), Tata Motors (up 3.08%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.97%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.91%), Tata Steel (up 2.48%).

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 0.90%), NTPC (down 0.44%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.68%), Grasim Industries (up 3.15%), Tata Motors (up 3.07%), Shriram Finance (up 2.96%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.91%).

Top Losers: Cipla (down 1.30%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.17%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.84%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.61%), NTPC (down 0.34%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: NMDC, Steel Authority of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Persistent Systems, Petronet LNG.

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Suzlon Energy, Astral.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy, Blue Star, National Aluminium Company, RITES, Indian Energy Exchange.

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Firstsource Solutions, NLC India, CIE Automotive India, Amber Enterprises India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Easy Trip Planners (up 6.68%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.95%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.76%), Vedanta (up 4.64%), Swan Energy (up 4.27%).

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 5.44%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.01%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.11%), Firstsource Solutions (down 4.08%), Saregama India (down 4.07%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Easy Trip Planners (up 6.59%), Elecon Engineering Co (up 5.83%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 5.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.68%), Vedanta (up 4.56%).