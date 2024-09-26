Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 September, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim Industries, Cipla, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Top Gainers and Losers today on 26 September, 2024: Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim Industries, Cipla, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

Livemint

Top Gainers and Losers Today : The Sensex gained 666.25 points, or 0.78, to settle at 85169.87, while the Nifty gained 211.9 points, or 0.81, to close at 26004.15.

Top Gainers and Losers today

Top Gainers and Losers Today : **Top Gainers and Losers Today**

The Nifty index closed at 26,004.15, reflecting an increase of 0.81%. During the trading session, the Nifty reached a high of 26,250.9 and a low of 25,998.4. The Sensex exhibited a trading range between 85,930.43 and 85,106.74, ultimately closing up 0.78% at 85,169.87, which represents a gain of 666.25 points from the opening price.

In contrast, the Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing up by only 0.2%. Additionally, small-cap stocks also lagged behind the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Small Cap 100 concluded at 19,357.75, down by 96.45 points, marking a decline of 0.5%.

The Nifty 50 has demonstrated notable returns over various time frames:

- In the last week: 3.12%

- In the last month: 4.79%

- In the last three months: 9.8%

- In the last six months: 19.1%

- In the last year: 33.27%

Nifty Index Top Gainers and Losers Today

Among the top gainers in the Nifty index were Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.68%), Grasim Industries (up 3.15%), Tata Motors (up 3.07%), Shriram Finance (up 2.96%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.91%). Conversely, the top losers included Cipla (down 1.30%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.17%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.84%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.61%), and NTPC (down 0.34%).

The Bank Nifty concluded at 54,101.65, having reached an intraday high of 54,467.35 and a low of 54,010.9. The performance of the Bank Nifty is summarized below:

- In the last week: 2.42%

- In the last month: 6.21%

- In the last three months: 2.75%

- In the last six months: 16.57%

- In the last year: 21.73%

Here is the list of stocks that were the **top gainers and losers** during the trading session on September 26, 2024:

Sensex:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.76%), Tata Motors (up 3.08%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.97%), Bajaj Finserv (up 2.91%), Tata Steel (up 2.48%).

Top Losers: Larsen & Toubro (down 0.90%), NTPC (down 0.44%).

Nifty:

Top Gainers: Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.68%), Grasim Industries (up 3.15%), Tata Motors (up 3.07%), Shriram Finance (up 2.96%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.91%).

Top Losers: Cipla (down 1.30%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (down 1.17%), Larsen & Toubro (down 0.84%), Hero Motocorp (down 0.61%), NTPC (down 0.34%).

Nifty MidCap 50:

Top Gainers: NMDC, Steel Authority of India, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Persistent Systems, Petronet LNG.

Top Losers: Jubilant Foodworks, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Suzlon Energy, Astral.

Nifty Small Cap 100:

Top Gainers: Swan Energy, Blue Star, National Aluminium Company, RITES, Indian Energy Exchange.

Top Losers: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Firstsource Solutions, NLC India, CIE Automotive India, Amber Enterprises India.

BSE:

Top Gainers: Easy Trip Planners (up 6.68%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.95%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.76%), Vedanta (up 4.64%), Swan Energy (up 4.27%).

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 5.44%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.01%), EIGHTY JEWELL-MT (down 4.11%), Firstsource Solutions (down 4.08%), Saregama India (down 4.07%).

NSE:

Top Gainers: Easy Trip Planners (up 6.59%), Elecon Engineering Co (up 5.83%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 5.22%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 4.68%), Vedanta (up 4.56%).

Top Losers: Kalyan Jewellers India (down 5.47%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 5.05%), Kfin Technologies (down 4.98%), Concord Biotech (down 4.19%), Firstsource Solutions (down 3.80%).

